MARIETTA — For decades, Habitat for Humanity’s northwest metro Atlanta affiliate has built dozens of homes in Cobb County, many of them in the county’s southern reaches.
Some south Cobb residents said at a zoning hearing this week it’s time to put the brakes on that.
Speaking against a tract of a dozen houses off Hillcrest Drive proposed by the nonprofit, area residents Denny Wilson and Ray Thomas told the Cobb Planning Commission that while they admired Habitat’s mission, its affordable units can be a drag on surrounding property values. And why, they asked, should south Cobb be the only one to carry that weight?
“It’s like they’re targeting areas where only low-income properties are available to purchase,” said Wilson, who lives down the street. “I don’t think District 4 should continually take the hit.”
Wilson argued previous Habitat projects haven’t been well-maintained after construction, which she blamed on their failure to establish a homeowners’ association. Of 53 houses in her neighborhood built during the 2000s, she said, almost a third were foreclosed on. The result is “pockets of poverty” and declining home values in the surrounding area.
Jessica Gill, CEO of Habitat of Northwest Metro Atlanta, would later say the vast majority of the homes Wilson referenced were foreclosed on during the Great Recession. Since 2018, she added, Habitat’s been working to include HOAs in their new ventures.
Thomas echoed Wilson’s sentiment, and went so far as to say that no further Habitat projects should be approved in south Cobb until the nonprofit can show “good data” on its impact on home values (Thomas is the head of the Mableton Improvement Coalition but stated he was speaking only for himself).
“The real issue here is the distribution of Habitat homes, and the concentration … in one particular area,” said Thomas.
Planning Commissioner Michael Hughes, who represents the area, asked Gill and Rob Hosack, her representative on the zoning case, to respond.
Gill and Hosack didn’t argue the point about Habitat homes being concentrated in south Cobb. They contended, however, that it was a result of historical land use oddities.
As Hosack explained it, the choice of south Cobb largely stems from the area’s development prior to much of the rest of Cobb County. That early buildup led to the creation of so-called “legacy lots,” which were grandfathered in without many of the zoning restrictions placed on later 20th century developments. The lack of regulation for those areas made them far easier to develop for Habitat’s purposes.
“It really is not a concerted effort on behalf of Habitat,” Hosack said. “It’s a supply and demand issue.”
Added Gill, “We are virtually pushed out from every other district in the county. We can’t build anywhere else.”
Gill also said Habitat has, in the past, assembled data demonstrating that Habitat homes aren’t a burden to home values. Habitat didn’t immediately respond to a request for that data Wednesday. A map in the organization’s 2019 annual report does indicate a concentration of homes in south Cobb, with other clusters near Marietta and Smyrna.
Planning Commissioner Hughes didn’t seem eager to wade into the dispute, noting it was a “broader policy question” beyond the Planning Commission’s purview. His motion to recommend approval of the Hillcrest Drive project carried unanimously, advancing the case to the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area, told the MDJ "there needs to be an equitable distribution across the county with respect to Habitat homes. Moreover, when we have Habitat homes in one area, the suggestion there is that it's just people that live in that area that may need help with homeownership. That's not the case. It's all of Cobb County."
Chairwoman Lisa Cupid represented District 4 for some eight years, and said these disagreements are hardly new. There are real concerns, she said, about the effect Habitat homes have on south Cobb, which tie into broader questions of how the area can attract desirable development. And if Habitat has data putting those concerns to rest, "it would be helpful for them to demonstrate that."
