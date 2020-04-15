Wellstar pulmonologist and population health expert Dr. Chirag Patel spoke with the Marietta Daily Journal on Wednesday about the coronavirus, how it differs from other respiratory viruses, its disparate impact on people of different races, the health care system, the race to develop a vaccine and things people can do to protect themselves from the virus. This interview had been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Q: Doctor, thanks for agreeing to talk with us today. Could you tell us a little bit about yourself? What’s your background and area of expertise?
A: I am a medical doctor, I am a pulmonary critical care physician by trade. I also have subject matter expertise in population health, health policy and social determinants of health, and I helped lead critical integration projects under our executive vice president, Dr. John Brennan.
Q: How often do you care for patients who are suffering from a virus? I understand that maybe you see a lot of people who are smokers, for example, but how often do you have to deal with folks who are infected with a virus that’s attacking their lungs?
A: Lung physicians frequently see patients infected with virus. We do a lot of flu over the course of the year. There’s also respiratory syncytial virus. There is a variety of different viruses that infect the lungs. You know, we also see that in our HIV patients, we see that in our immunocompromised patients whose immune system is down. Treating patients with viruses is something that is quite commonplace for a pulmonologist. Now, the COVID virus is unique in many ways, so it’s not like what we’ve done historically.
Q: And in what ways is it unique?
A: The COVID virus, its genesis is very recent and so the disease burden, we don’t necessarily know how it’s going to impact different populations, people with different co-morbidities, different illnesses. We also don’t know if it’s mutating, we don’t necessarily have good treatment options yet that have been vetted through randomized studies. We also are seeing a varying degree of impact dependent on socio-economic demographic. ... And so I think it’s going to take some time for us to be able to grasp the best way to manage this going forward.
Q: You mentioned the social aspect of this. Something that I’ve noticed looking at data from the state Department of Public Health, is that in the cases in which we do know the race of somebody who’s been infected with the coronavirus, it seems as though African Americans are more likely to become infected than white people are, and are dying at a slightly higher rate. Do we know yet what the reason is for this discrepancy? And if so, is there anything that hospital systems can do to address this?
A: So let’s take that in two separate questions. No. 1, we are, nationally and locally, we are seeing a trend towards the higher (infection) in the African American community. Also, we are seeing the mortality rate higher in the African American community. ... I also would say that there’s a trend in a direction for maybe Latino communities as well. ... And I also think we’re not hundred percent sure why that is, but there are several really good hypotheses out there. One hypothesis I’ll share with you is, social distancing is often a privilege. You know, vulnerable patients often live in housing that (is) multi-generational, highly dense and (they) have less access to health care. So when you combine those three things in a guideline of social distancing I think it creates the perfect storm.
Q: And have (Wellstar doctors) told you anything that might stand out to them, as far as treating people who’ve been infected with the virus or what the disease looks like relative to other viruses that that do end up affecting people’s lungs and ability to breathe?
A: There is a huge spectrum of disease with the COVID virus. We have patients who don’t have any lung symptoms, any breathing problems. It may be as simple as loss of taste sensation and smell. It can be just nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. It can be just a varying amount of fatigue. And then we have some people who have been ill. They have difficulty breathing, may need to have a short time in the hospital.
Q: I’ve been reading that the people who were most impacted by the coronavirus are smokers and people with other lung issues such as COPD. It would seem as though having healthy, strong lungs is an advantage here. What can people do to make their lungs better, healthier, stronger?
A: Deep breathing exercises, I think, could be very useful. You know, any time you take deep breath, and you’re able to exhale your air so there’s there’s good air movement, I think it’s very helpful. I also think that people who have chronic conditions, they need to adhere to their medication regimen, especially now. It’s really important to keep your current condition in check. If you’re diabetic, you gotta watch your sugars, if you’re hypertensive, you got to make sure you’re keeping your blood pressure down. ... Any of those disease processes will put you at increased risk of developing the disease. But what we don’t know is how bad the disease is going to be in any given person, and so that science and data is still emerging. Now, like we talked about earlier in the conversation, we are seeing the trend for the African American community, to have a higher burden of illness, but we don’t necessarily know what the burden of illness is gonna look like in a particular chronic condition yet.
Q: We’ve been hearing a lot about ventilators. Could you explain, what exactly is a ventilator, and why is it so important in fighting the coronavirus?
A: A ventilator is a machine, it is there to help a patient support their breathing, to augment their breathing, possibly give them oxygen as needed, open up their lungs if their lungs are collapsed. ... Having the right number of ventilators is important, having the right kind of ventilators is important, and also having the right kind of doctors manage these ventilators is really important because not everybody can manage a ventilator, there is a certain level of subject matter expertise that’s needed to manage these complex machines.
Q: What makes it difficult to use?
A: Let’s start with the human body. The lungs are a complex organ, they don’t just go in and out like a balloon. Making sure that you’re delivering the right amount of pressure, the right amount of oxygen, the right amount of support to help the patient, without causing detriment to the patient’s lungs, is a complex balance that doctors go to school an extra four years for sometimes.
Q: There’s been a lot of talk about immunity and seasonality. If I get infected and recover, can I get infected again? Will the virus go away in the summer and come back in the fall like the flu? Do we have answers to these questions yet?
A: We don’t have answers to these questions. We have a lot of hypotheses that are being tested in the scientific community, but everything is just a hypothesis right now.
Q: I keep reading that a vaccine is 12 to 18 months away. How do we know this, and is it a given that a vaccine is eventually developed?
A: Historically, vaccine development has a framework, has a pathway. And so, we have people who are following that pathway to vaccine development, multiple people, multiple companies, multiple countries working together to follow this pathway in vaccine development. We’re trying to go down that pathway as fast as possible. And there are certain things in that pathway that actually have circumscribed timelines. For example, sequencing the DNA of the virus. ... And the fact that it could be just 12 months — you have to remember, vaccine production has historically taken many, many years. So this 12- to 18-month truncated timeline is a best guess based on the agility and speed at which our scientific community is working now. ... And then, is the vaccine an eventuality? I would say nothing in science is a given, because there can be trial and success, and then there’s also going to be trial and failure. I think we have to be ready for it to possibly take longer, or for there to be consideration of alternative management systems for the virus.
Q: And what is an alternative management system? Can you give an example?
A: I think we have to start thinking about different population health interventions. We have to start thinking about what social distancing long-term looks like (or) are there truncated time periods of social distancing. There was an article yesterday by (Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health) by two epidemiologists, who said that there could be some concept of social distancing in our country all the way until 2022. That is a reality in which we would not only mitigate new cases, but we would also help curtail disease burden as well by helping create social distancing guidelines (and) resources for at-risk and vulnerable communities as well. So if we say that we know there are vulnerable communities in the city of Atlanta we would say, ‘OK, how are we going to help these communities be successful in these modified social distancing guidelines to mitigate disease burden, and spread of disease?’
Q: Elective surgeries have been canceled recently as hospitals prepare for expected influx of COVID patients. Has that influx begun at Wellstar and other area hospitals? What do the latest models say about the trajectory of the virus in metro Atlanta, and when can we expect it to peak?
A: The surge is not just really about COVID-positive patients. We have to imagine that there are a lot of patients who we start to see in our health care organization and organizations across the state, that we call “patients under investigation.” These are patients who could be COVID-positive. These patients also receive the same level of care and consideration as a COVID-positive patient. There has been an increase in those patients traversing the health care delivery system. ... But if you were to say, “Have we seen our surge in actual COVID-positive patients yet?” I think that’s still a few weeks away, I’m thinking end of April, early part of May. But this is a number that’s constantly moving. As we continually practice social distancing, as our environment is changing, we are starting to see some flattening of the curve. We will need to reappraise that information two, three times a day as we get more information. And then, back to your earlier question about the elective surgery. We have modified our procedure schedule to accommodate for a surge in COVID patients or patients under investigation like all other organizations. But what I will say is, we are still performing those tasks that are needed to absolutely take care of the patients that we serve in our community. And so, you know the word “elective” I actually think is quite misleading. We’re still doing the things that patients need to have done now. Let’s be clear: if you need to have your chin done so you could go do a photo shoot, we’re not doing that. But if you have intractable pain from a cancer, you’re absolutely getting the treatment you need.
Q: The CDC recently reversed its guidance regarding face masks, saying people should wear them when they go outside. But I recently heard from a doctor in another metro Atlanta hospital system who said face masks would do little to protect people — really they’re only good (she said) for signaling to others that you’re taking the coronavirus seriously and that you don’t want to get within 6 feet of anybody else. What do you think about the CDC recommendation regarding face masks and to what degree does wearing one protect me from getting the virus or from spreading it to somebody else, potentially?
A: The CDC guideline is rooted in science, let’s start by saying that. The science says that there is a large number of asymptomatic carriers of the COVID virus in the community. If you are traversing the Beltline or you’re in the grocery store and you’re not wearing a mask and others are not wearing a mask, even with the social distancing guidelines, there’s still a chance of respiratory droplet spread between asymptomatic carriers to somebody who’s not a carrier. ... And so these masks would mitigate that risk.
Q: Now, we’ve obviously had a number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus, even people who’ve had very serious cases, some who’ve been put on on ventilators I’m wondering — since it hasn’t been around that long — what the medium-term outcome is for people who have had a very serious case of the coronavirus, but have now recovered. Does their life go back to normal? Are there lingering health effects?
A: We don’t know yet. We just don’t know yet.
Q: Is there anything else that folks should know about the virus, its spread, how to keep themselves safe, anything like that?
A: Follow the science and follow the data, and then make up your own mind. And I think that’s very important. The last thing I like to say is we have a lot of health care workers, nurses, physicians, physical therapists — you know, everybody that’s working in these health care organizations, they are working very hard, they are putting their personal and professional lives at risk, and their service will always be remembered.
