Cobb County could see coronavirus cases surge this winter if residents don’t take precautions, the county’s public health director warns.
Nationally, COVID-19 is showing up in larger numbers of new cases than ever; Friday, the U.S. reported a one-day record increase of over 99,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts have said that cases across the country are increasing exponentially.
In Cobb, the virus is spreading at a “sustained and constant” level, said Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health. That could change, however, if people aren’t careful as colder weather draws folks indoors and the holiday season begins.
“We really need to be vigilant about what we’re doing. If we don’t do what we need to do to decrease the transmission of the virus, there’s only one way it can go, right?” she said. “We (will) have areas that have very large COVID cases unless we really do our part. There’s only one way to go, which is to have increased cases and go down the same path that we ... went down before. And so, the only thing I ask people to do is please just try to stay vigilant as we go forward and make it through this last push, so that we can get some vaccines out.”
As of Monday, Cobb has had 22,430 confirmed coronavirus cases, or 55 more than were reported Sunday, according to data from the Georgia Department of Public Health. One death was reported Monday, bringing Cobb’s total death toll to 460.
New outbreaks in Cobb have been found at places like athletic clubs and restaurants, as well as some businesses, Memark said. And rates of people testing positive for the virus in Cobb have gone up, from about 3.6% to 4.4-4.6%. Hospital capacity is holding steady, she said, but critical care beds and surgical beds remain busy with many patients that are not there for the coronavirus.
Memark stressed the public health agency’s three Ws: wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance. If you’re visiting with family from out of town, consider getting tested beforehand, or adopting a “mock quarantine bubble” with family members to limit exposure, she said. If you’re spending time indoors, it’s also important to make sure your home is well ventilated, because the virus can more easily spread with poorly circulated air.
“Friendsgiving,” an emerging tradition over the past few years, may not be a good idea this year, Memark said.
“Unless they’re part of your pod of people that you quarantine together with, they’re probably not the people to be doing that with...having a bunch of different families mixing together. That is very, very dangerous,” she said. “It’s kind of like a wedding situation or birthday parties, and we have seen multiple outbreaks in all of those kinds of situations.”
Memark noted that Cobb-Douglas Public Health’s free testing sites, including at Jim Miller Park, are turning around test results within two days. The agency is still using the more reliable PCR test, now administered through a self-swab nasal test.
The public health director acknowledged many people, including herself, have “COVID fatigue,” but encouraged a continued commitment to taking precautions.
“It has been a really long seven months for us to disrupt our lives this way and often not be able to do things that provide us with some energy and ... and helping us kind of keep going through life and stuff. So it is very, very real,” she said. “I know we don’t want to be doing these things anymore, but, we are heading into a very, very dangerous time. Cases are higher than they were ever in the pandemic in the United States. And so we can’t let our guard down...We can’t allow ourselves to, you know, let up and just be free to do whatever we want at this time. We can still socialize and be safe, but we’ve got to keep going.”
