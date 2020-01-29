Out of Box Theatre will team up with Dominic D’Andrea, founder of the One Minute Play festival, to bring the Southeast premier of Gina Femia’s “We Are a Masterpiece” to the stage this week. The show runs through Feb. 2. GO!
“‘We Are a Masterpiece’ takes place at the dawn of the AIDS crisis, when the disease was still a mystery,” said Carolyn Sheppard Choe, artistic director of Out of Box Theatre. “In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Joan, a no-nonsense nurse, becomes a sort of fairy godmother to the town’s gay community when no one else will step up to care for them as they die, one by one. She becomes their friend, their mother, their sister, as they navigate life and death with this new plague. Out of the ashes of their collective lives, lifelong bonds are forged and beauty is found even at the darkest of moments.”
The production features Choe, Davin Grindstaff, Zachary Stolz, Zip Rampy, Bob Smith, Amanda Cucher, Parris Sarter, Lily Kerrigan, Evan Vihlen, Emily Kalat and Connor Sofia.
“This is a heartwarming story of love and loss at the advent of the AIDS crisis in the 80s. We get to see the devastation on a personal level through the eyes of a nurse at a hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan,” Choe explained.
The play’s Southern debut will take place at the theatre.
“This is the Southern premiere of this bold work by Gina Femia that we think will go far. The audience members who are too young to remember the controversy of this crisis will get an education while being drawn into the emotional story. The people who lived through this time will get an opportunity to relive those frightening early days when we struggled to get reliable information about the disease and its causes,” Choe said.
The show is for adults only. “This is not for children, as there are adult themes and language, but anyone who appreciates an important story well-told will love this play,” Choe said.
“We Are a Masterpiece” will run through Feb. 2. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for general seating. Call 678-653-4605 or visit outofboxtheatre.com for tickets and more information.
