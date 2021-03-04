MARIETTA — Students in Misty Neidig’s special education class at Sawyer Road Elementary School felt like TV stars Thursday when they joined a YouTube cooking show featuring people with disabilities.
Andy Davenport, host of the Krispie King YouTube channel, visited the school and had the class of six — four in-person and two virtual students — make crown-shaped Rice Krispie treats because “we all deserve to be treated like royalty,” he said.
The Krispie King show is a series of Rice Krispies treat cooking episodes, which each feature a person with a disability. The goal of the program, Davenport says, is "changing how people experience disability one creation at a time."
Davenport’s show was part of the school’s celebration of Exceptional Children’s Week, a national recognition of children with disabilities sponsored by the Council for Exceptional Children. Sawyer Road took on a superhero theme to observe the week, and students with disabilities have read the school’s daily announcements and highlighted famous people with disabilities, said Robin Fox, a teacher support specialist for Marietta City Schools' special services department.
“When we told the parents, they were beyond joyed, they were a little bit overwhelmed. They could not believe we were actually wanting their children's stories to be known,” Fox said. “Some of the students, it’s amazing what they’re understanding about who they are and what they can do...Our motto with these kids is, you can do anything, we just do it differently.”
Davenport told the class, and his YouTube audience, that he wants people to better understand those with disabilities.
“We want to create a world that’s not just inclusive, but a world that’s created for belonging, where everyone belongs,” he said.
Students decorated their crown cakes with chocolates, hard candies and Twizzlers.
Deonna, a fifth-grader, topped off her cake with a Ring Pop right in the middle.
“(It was) pretty hard, but pretty good,” she said of making the treat.
Davenport asked third-grader Sariyah, who used up all of her candy, how much she had eaten during the process. Her response was to pop a piece of candy into her mouth.
Later, when asked who their friends were, the students named their classmates. They said they were happy at school, which Davenport said was a good sign.
“One of the things I love about the Marietta school system is they are extending opportunities for people with disabilities to have an inclusive environment. They’re providing space for belonging,” he said. “Today it was really clear that the four (in-person students) feel safe, feel valued and have space to ask for help, and it tells me the teachers are providing that.”
To follow the Krispie King, visit www.youtube.com/c/KrispieKing.
