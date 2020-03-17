The Cobb County School District continues to hear from individuals in the community who are looking for ways to support their neighbors in need.
CCSD has compiled a list of some of the organizations coordinating efforts to feed students and their families, as well as, provide other resources.
Residents looking for an opportunity to volunteer or donate, here’s where to start:
- Cobb Schools is partnering with MUST Ministries to feed those in need while schools are closed. To find out how to help, visit http://cobbcast.cobbk12.org/?p=32158.
- Powder Springs First United Methodist Church is partnering with MUST Ministries and others from across the county to make sure children have enough to eat.
- The South Cobb community is rallying to feed those in need and the South Cobb Council of PTA has already set up two locations to provide lunch to students and are coordinating with other organizations to add additional satellite locations. To learn more about how to help, visit http://cobbcast.cobbk12.org/?p=32147.
- Piedmont Church will have a food drive on Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. The drop off location is 570 Piedmont Road in Marietta. Drop off behind the church under the large covered entrance to the main hall. The church needw snacks, pasta, cereal, bread, peanut butter, jelly, rice, canned vegetables, oatmeal, spaghetti sauce and water.
- Throughout the school year, the Cobb Schools Foundation helps Cobb students succeed through scholarships, Teacher Impact Grants, after school scholarships and much more. For more information, visit http://cobbschoolsfoundation.org/helpfamilies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.