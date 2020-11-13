The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority may charge Cobb utilities a bit more for water in 2021.
The planning and finance committees of the authority's governing board have both recommended the authority raise the rate it charges its customers by 2.5% in 2021. A budget including the raise will be presented to the Authority's full board Monday.
The Water Authority is a wholesaler, meaning it doesn’t sell directly to households and businesses, but to utilities such as Cobb County and the cities of Marietta, Smyrna and Austell, which then distribute the water to commercial and residential properties.
Dan Buyers chairs the board's planning committee, which includes attorney James Balli and Marietta councilman Grif Chalfant. Charlie Crowder chairs the finance committee, which includes county chairman Mike Boyce and Corkey Welch.
Glenn Page, the water authority’s general manager, said the 2.5% rate increase would raise the cost of 1,000 gallons of water by 8 cents, to $3.13 per 1,000 gallons. The increase is passed along to households — and there is no guarantee this will happen — it would raise the price of water by less than $0.40 per month "for most families," Page said.
"The increase is tied to our capital improvement program cost, which is over $300 million over the next 5 years," he explained in an email. 'In short, this is the cost of infrastructure to ensure reliable delivery of quality water for the long term."
