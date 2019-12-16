MARIETTA — Water will be a little more expensive for Cobb utilities next year.
The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority’s governing board — which includes such elected officials as Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce, Marietta Councilman Grif Chalfant and Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon — voted to raise the rate it charges its customers by 2% in 2020.
The Water Authority is a wholesaler, meaning it doesn’t sell directly to households and businesses, but to utilities such as Cobb County and the cities of Marietta, Smyrna and Austell, which then distribute the water to commercial and residential properties.
Glenn Page, the Water Authority’s general manager, said the 2% rate increase would raise the cost of 1,000 gallons of water by 6 cents, to $3.05 per 1,000 gallons. A typical household, he said, uses about 5,000 gallons per month; if utilities were to pass the increase penny-for-penny onto the average household it would pay almost $4 more over the course of 2020 than it did in 2019.
“Sometimes our customers will absorb it, sometimes our customers will pass it on penny for penny, sometimes they’ll pass it on as a rate increase,” Page said.
