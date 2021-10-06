water main.jpg

A water main break on Ben King Road has affected 170 homes and two schools, according to a post on the Cobb County government's Facebook page.

 Cobb County

A water main break on Ben King Road has affected 170 homes and two schools, according to a post on the Cobb County government's Facebook page.

Crews are on the scene of the break near Ben King Road's intersection with Carrie Farm Road, and the county said estimated repair times are not yet known.

Along with the homes, nearby Big Shanty Elementary School and St Catherine of Siena Catholic School have been affected.

Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.

Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.