A water main break on Ben King Road has affected 170 homes and two schools, according to a post on the Cobb County government's Facebook page.
Crews are on the scene of the break near Ben King Road's intersection with Carrie Farm Road, and the county said estimated repair times are not yet known.
Along with the homes, nearby Big Shanty Elementary School and St Catherine of Siena Catholic School have been affected.
Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.
Follow Thomas Hartwell on Twitter at twitter.com/MDJThomas.
