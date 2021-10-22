On Friday, the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority's governing board advanced plans to increase by 2.5% the rate it charges the water systems of Cobb County, Marietta, Smyrna, Austell and others next year. If approved, the authority will charge $3.21 per 1,000 gallons to the local Cobb governments it serves next year, an increase of eight cents from 2021.
The Water Authority is a regional governmental body that acquires, treats and sells water to county and municipal governments, who then sell and deliver water to households. When the authority increases the rate it charges counties and municipalities, those local governments have jurisdiction over whether they increase the rate they charge households and businesses.
By the authority’s calculations, the average Cobb County Water System customer living in unincorporated Cobb will see rates increase by 40 cents per month in 2022, or $4.80 per year. Those calculations are based on a water bill of 5,000 gallons per month, the average bill for a CCWS customer.
Though the authority has not finalized its rate for 2022, it approved last year a five-year plan to increase rates by 2.5% per year through 2025. The authority communicates with its customers — including Cobb County and several cities, so they can plan their budgets accordingly.
“Some of them choose to make it part of their budget adoption,” Allison Clements, the authority’s finance director, told the MDJ. “Others will do something mid-year to account for an increase, but we typically don't have any control or recommendation to what they do. We just are increasing the cost that we charge them.”
In the case of the Cobb County Water System, which made up 67% of the authority’s sales in 2020, a rate increase for individual customers has already been approved. Unincorporated Cobb residents will see an 11% rate increase in their water bills beginning Jan. 1, their first rate increase in three years. The Board of Commissioners approved the rate increase in September.
The Water Authority’s planning committee of Grif Chalfant and Daniel Buyers voted Friday to recommend the 2.5% increase to the finance committee (James Balli also serves on the planning committee but was out of town). If approved by the finance committee, the increase will be incorporated into the authority’s 2022 budget, which the entire board will pass in December.
Planning
The authority’s five-year plan adopted last year calls for yearly increases of 2.5%, though the yearly budget does not have to heed that number and can increase or decrease it based on the economy. The five-year plan, and others before it, is used in large part to let the counties and cities anticipate future rates well in advance.
“Twenty years ago, our customers could not expect what our rate increases may be over the next couple of years,” Clements said during the meeting. “Because we weren't taking the long-term planning approach.”
The plan is also intended to avoid “rate shock.” The authority wants to stick to a program of increasing rates on a yearly basis by smaller amounts, rather than having years without increases followed by steep increases when financial trouble hits.
Clements cited a 2018 study from the Georgia Water and Wastewater Rates Report that found utilities that raise rates modestly and frequently bring in more revenue over time than those that implement rare, dramatic increases.
In the past, the authority has sometimes adopted lower increases than the long-term plan had called for due to a healthy economic climate. But that is not the case this year.
The authority is seeing increased operating expenses due to price inflation for certain goods — gas, treatment chemicals, lab supplies — as well as labor scarcity and benefits costs, Clements said.
“What I think we will see in the 2022 budget, and what I have modeled, is lower revenue, higher expenses. Neither of which are a justified reason to move away from our rate plan,” Clements told board members.
The authority’s financial goals include maintaining solid cash reserves to maintain its AAA bond rating and paying for capital projects as they are constructed, instead of issuing debts.
Capital projects make up the majority of the authority’s expenses. The authority spends tens of millions of dollars every year for capital improvement projects.
“Whether you're a power utility or gas utility or a refinery, that's the case — you're spending more to keep up what you got, and take care of the infrastructure, than you do running it,” Glenn Page, the authority’s executive director, said in the meeting.
The authority has 21 capital projects planned for 2022-2026 that altogether will cost more than $200 million. They include improvements, renovations and in some cases, complete replacements of equipment and infrastructure. Some projects are focused on the authority’s treatment centers and pump stations. Others will repair or replace the industrial-scale pipes, tanks, filters, pumps, valves, computer systems, fans and other equipment it uses.
“We're blessed to have great staff,” Buyers said. “And I can't imagine when … we didn't used to do (capital improvement plans) and five-year planning horizons. I'm glad that was before my time on the board. I like the way we do things, both in terms of giving our customers an idea of where the rates are headed and projecting out our capital improvement needs.”
The authority is also shoring up its financial position in anticipation of losing one of its customers, Paulding County.
Paulding buys some of its water from the authority and makes up 15.5% of the authority’s water sales. But the county has plans to build out its own infrastructure and will stop purchasing water from the authority by 2036.
