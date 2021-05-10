An off-duty Marietta Police officer was among those who saved a woman this weekend who'd been floating down the Chattahoochee River, struggling to stay on the surface, for about two hours.
Officer Ryan Smith told the MDJ he, his girlfriend and her mother were chatting at Canoe Restaurant, at 4199 Paces Ferry Road Southeast, along the Chattahoochee River around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a customer spotted the woman floating on what looked like a deflated raft.
Smith said it was hard to tell at first whether the woman was struggling. But when she nodded in response to questions of whether she needed help, Smith and a restaurant employee sprung into action, jumping into the water to swim out to her.
"We were really just focused on trying to get her to shore. She said she really couldn't move with the current," Smith said, adding that the woman, whose first name was Daniela, wasn't wearing a life vest. "I think she was just really trying to hold onto that raft. ... She was in a bathing suit with her raft, and that was about it."
Smith said she told him her boyfriend had been rafting with her when her boat ran over rocks or other debris and lost air. He was able to get to shore, but she wasn't.
"He was calling her when we got her out," Smith said. He said the woman was purple and cold when he and Tim Eskew, the restaurant employee, pulled her from the river. The restaurant's owner also pitched in, Smith said, driving his truck closer to help transport the woman back to the restaurant along the Cobb and Fulton County line.
Eskew told Fox 5 Atlanta it paid off that he'd swum his whole life and taken water safety courses, "just in case."
Smith said the woman thanked him and Eskew for saving her as she attempted to warm up on shore. Smith said he was just happy to be able to get to her in time.
"I feel like if she'd kept drifting down the river a lot more, she would have just been passing homes, and who knows how long she would have made it down there or if anybody would've seen her after that," he said, adding that he tries to help both in and out of the Marietta uniform whenever he can.
Smith said Cobb firefighters and a Cobb police officer responded to the scene and transported her away, likely for medical evaluation.
A spokesman for the Cobb Fire Department, however, could not immediately confirm a response to the incident with the information that could be provided.
Mark McKinnon, a spokesman for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, said game wardens in the area were also not aware of a call for the incident on Saturday.
McKinnon, however, did say the incident can be used as a cautionary tale and one to emphasize the importance of wearing a life jacket.
"You never know when you're going to catch a rock or something's going to happen that's going to cause you to flip over, and that way, with your life jacket, you don't have to worry about trying to stay afloat," he said, noting that Georgia law requires life jackets at least be on board boats at all times. Those 13 and under are required to wear them.
McKinnon also said it's not uncommon swimmers and boaters on the river underestimate the strength of the water's current. And he said lakes and rivers are completely different than enjoying a swimming pool, where bathers can easily see the bottom. It's all too easy to get caught on debris just below the surface.
"That adds a higher degree of danger to natural bodies of water, so that's why we encourage people to have those life jackets," he said. "The life jacket is by far the most important thing that you can wear and have with you when you're out on any natural body of water, for sure."
For Smith, Saturday night will be one he never forgets. He said shortly before he jumped in the water in his weekend best, a couple at the table behind his got engaged.
"It was definitely an eventful night at the restaurant," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.