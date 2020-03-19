Georgia state patrol officers found heroin in the battery of a man's car after stopping him for driving with tinted windows, according to a warrant.
The man was driving along Interstate 75 southbound Sunday evening when officers stopped him.
"After interviewing the suspect and his wife and receiving conflicting stories the State Patrol Officer asked for consent to search the vehicle," the warrant reads. The man gave police permission to search the vehicle, whereupon "the suspected heroin was found within the battery."
The officers found 7 kilograms of heroin, according to the warrant.
Jose Enrique Reynaga Jr. of Irving, Texas, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II substance. He is being held without bond at the Cobb jail.
