A Marietta man is accused of multiple crimes related to a robbery during the sale of an iPhone earlier this month.
Police say Quindell James Brocket met with another individual to buy an iPhone outside of the Bauer Apartment Complex in Acworth on Nov. 5. According to the warrant, Brockett then brandished a pistol and forced the victim into a nearby apartment.
Inside, Brockett forced the victim to the floor and took the iPhone, along with another iPhone and $2,200 in cash, police say. The victim identified Brockett in a photo lineup conducted by police.
Brockett was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with attempt to rob, one count of armed robbery and one count of first degree burglary.
Brockett has not yet been arrested, according to Cobb County Sheriff’s Office records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.