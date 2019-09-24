Police say three inmates attacked officers at the Cobb County jail, leaving them with injuries requiring transportation by ambulance and hospital treatment.
Francisco Cruz, 21, Dorian Acosta, 25, and Arshade Yates, 24, all of Marietta, are accused of attacking two Cobb deputies between 5:20 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, causing injuries to one of the deputy's faces and another's leg and back.
Arrest warrants state the three men attacked one officer as he "attempted to lock down inmates" in a section of the jail. When another deputy came to his aid, he was also attacked, the warrants show.
The warrants state the three inmates punched the first deputy multiple times in the face, leaving him with severe swelling around his left eye, loss of vision and lacerations to his forehead and nose.
When the second deputy arrived to assist his colleague, the inmates pushed him into a fixed metal table and chair, causing a laceration to the back of his left leg, police said. The deputy also reported pain and stiffness in his lower back when he arrived at WellStar Kennestone Hospital for treatment, warrants show.
Cruz, Acosta and Yates are being held without bond at the Cobb jail. The three men face charges including aggravated battery, obstruction, rioting and criminal interference with government property, jail records show.
