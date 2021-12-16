Randall Brothers, a longstanding local building supply company, received the go-ahead Tuesday for a new retail location near the Chattahoochee River in southeast Cobb.
The county had already approved the company’s rezoning request for the parcel, just off Atlanta Road, in October. Randall Brothers proposed to use an existing warehouse and construct several more buildings on the site.
The site’s proximity to the river required a final sign-off from the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) and the county Board of Commissioners. Under the Metropolitan River Protection Act, “land-disturbing” development near the river is required to comply with the ARC’s Chattahoochee Corridor Plan. Following review by the ARC, the board was asked to approve a certificate of compliance.
In a work session Monday, Chairwoman Lisa Cupid initially expressed reservations about the property in question.
“I get concerned about us just — it seems like it’s just perfunctory that we approve these. And with all the activity going on near the Chattahoochee in this area, I don’t know if we’re giving these any closer scrutiny,” Cupid said.
Community Development Director Jessica Guinn said the ARC had “thoroughly” reviewed the application and found it was in compliance.
“I don’t know what that means in a practical sense,” Cupid replied, “because ever since I’ve been here, we’ve just approved these.”
Cupid went on to say that given the widespread concern over flooding and stormwater runoff, she worried about the placement of a large industrial site so close to the river.
Guinn came back Tuesday to the board’s regular meeting to explain in greater detail the ARC’s review process and note that the property was not, in fact, within the floodplain of the river.
Also at issue were historical ruins in the area. The Randall Brothers property, along with an adjacent county-owned water treatment plant, were once the estate of Frank Mason Robinson, an early Coca-Cola executive. The River Line Historic Area filed a letter with the ARC in November, during its review process, advocating for preservation of the ruins.
To address that, Guinn told the board, it had been agreed during the rezoning process that an inventory of the historic resources on the site would be done (by an independent expert, per Commissioner Jerica Richardson).
Richardson then moved to approve the certificate, which carried unanimously.
