MARIETTA — Residents may soon have the option of having alcohol delivered to their homes from local businesses.
The Marietta City Council is poised to approve a city ordinance allowing city restaurants and retailers, including grocers, package stores and gas stations, to deliver alcohol within the city limits.
Last year, the state government passed a law permitting cities and counties to allow restaurants and retailers to deliver alcohol in sealed containers, with other restrictions, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in the summer. City and county governments must opt in for the law to take effect in their jurisdictions. It specifies that for local governments that opt in, delivery has to remain in the same jurisdiction. The law does not include manufacturers, such as breweries and distilleries.
Daniel Cummings, the city's economic development manager, told the MDJ that if Marietta approves it, city restaurants and grocery stores will be allowed to deliver beer and wine in city limits, and package stores will be allowed to deliver all types of alcohol, including liquor.
The council’s Judicial/Legislative Committee, chaired by Councilman Andy Morris, approved the change this week, and the council agreed to pass it on consent at its next meeting Feb. 10.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly pointed out at the committee meeting some businesses outside the state have already been delivering alcohol to residents.
“I ordered some wine from Massachusetts and it came to my doorstep. Other places can ship to us, but our businesses are not allowed to ship to us,” she said. “They shouldn’t be at a disadvantage.”
The state law, and the city's proposed ordinance, don't address out-of-state businesses.
Morris asked city staff how businesses avoid delivering alcohol to minors. Cummings said the delivery driver will be responsible for checking the customer’s identification and signature to ensure the person is of legal drinking age.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said before the committee meeting he hoped the council would consider allowing alcohol delivery, and he expected businesses to take the same precautions with delivery that they do in-person.
“We have some good wine and spirits stores, and that’s a way to stay competitive,” he said. “I think it’s necessary for our vendors to do it.”
Ricky Ram, owner of Whitlock Package, doesn’t think adding delivery will bring a significant boost to his business. Still, he says he plans to slowly roll it out if it becomes legal and as he learns more about the new rules.
“I think it's going to be a new era for this. It’s going to be something worthwhile, but I'm interested in the longevity of it, how safe it’s going to be, how profitable it will be,” he said. “There’s a lot of uncharted territory here. I’m not sure what to expect or what’s going to be achieved from it, other than the convenience.”
Three miles to the east at Gem City Wine and Spirits, however, staff are ready to start delivering shortly after the city gives the green light.
"We plan to offer delivery as an option for our customers and residents in the Marietta city limits," said Patrick Binkley, partner at Gem City. "We believe there will be a growing demand for this service and have been working on the infrastructure to safely offer this convenience to customers."
Binkley, who will oversee the store’s deliveries if the council approves the ordinance, said it will bring in extra revenue for local businesses. Delivery would be another option for customers who might not feel safe or comfortable going into the store, and could help limit the spread of COVID-19.
"During the pandemic, we began offering touchless curbside pickup for anyone not comfortable coming into the store. Home delivery is a natural extension and an added convenience for customers. We are excited to get started."
The council is scheduled to formally vote on the ordinance on first reading Feb. 10. A second reading is scheduled for its March meeting. If it passes, it will go into effect after a second reading is passed or waived and the mayor signs it.
