School buildings and the field house at Walton High School were vandalized with profanity and inappropriate drawings overnight Thursday, but one school official says he's trying to turn the negative into a positive.
In a Friday Facebook post from Walton Raiders Football, the group said the "beloved Fieldhouse and Walton High School buildings were attacked last night."
"When you spend lots of money, countless hours, endless energy to make something nice... and then it takes one night for someone to ruin it," the post, with attached pictures of the vandalism, states. "The culprits will be found, apprehended, and get their justice but the damage is done. It’s going to take immense time, energy, effort, and money to repair and fix."
The inappropriate drawings and words appear to be spray-painted on the buildings and sidewalks.
The post said Head Football Coach Daniel Brunner had made the field house "his baby," and while he "wouldn’t want the attention or the sympathy," his dedication and care for and his pride in the field house is "admirable."
"Think about him today," the post reads. "We will repair. We will fix. We will paint. We will come together. We will rally together. It will be BETTER. THAN. BEFORE. An attack here is an attack on #RaiderNation."
Brunner told the MDJ on Sunday that he'd discovered the vandalism at around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
"Quite a mess," he said. "And we had a little kids' camp, a youth camp, going on, so we had kids between first and third grade on campus and they saw the vulgar words as well as the vulgar drawings."
Brunner said he couldn't comment on the status of the investigation into the damage to property, but he did say surveillance video is being reviewed. He said the culprit was likely pulling a prank in poor taste.
"My biggest concern is just making sure we get our building back in good shape," he said, adding that school maintenance staff responded sometime on Friday and were still cleaning the drawings off the buildings around 6 p.m.
Brunner also said there are positives to come out of the incident. He said the Walton community was happy to offer their help on the Facebook post and directly to school officials. Brunner says it's humbling to see the community support, and he hopes to see that enthusiasm from residents and families carry into later cleanup events at the school, like the football program's annual cleanup day to beautify the campus, stadium and other facilities.
"It's nice to have people in the community step up. The outreach has been outstanding," Brunner said. "It's an unfortunate situation, but we're getting it taken care of."
He also said Painting Plus, Inc., a Marietta business run by a Walton alum, agreed to help "get the building back in good shape." Brunner pointed out that, in a time that's busier than ever for trades like painting, Painting Plus owner Charlie Dallavalle is taking time out of his schedule to help out.
Dallavalle graduated from Walton in 1993. He's been taking projects for Walton athletics for years and painted the field house the last time it was done. He said when he found out about the vandalism from a childhood friend, he agreed to repaint the field house.
"It's pretty sad that people can't just mind their own business and not touch other people's property," Dallavalle said. "But I'm going to do my part to help the community and my alma mater."
And, he said, if it had to happen, the timing was good. The field house, last painted about 15 years ago, was due for a new coat, he said.
