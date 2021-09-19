POWDER SPRINGS — Under a light rain and the floodlights at McEachern High School’s football stadium, the marching band at east Cobb’s Walton High School bested nine other bands to win the 2021 Bands of America Powder Springs Regional Championship Saturday night.
With a performance that included renditions of “Grim Grinning Ghosts” and a song from “Sweeny Todd,” the Walton band earned a score of 77.2 and additional awards for outstanding musical performance and outstanding visual performance.
East Cobb’s Pope High came in third, with a score of 73.1 and a performance that included renditions of songs by Beethoven, Led Zeppelin and David Bowie.
The championships were not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Saturday’s bands were evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts, according to Bands of America. The Powder Springs Regional was one of 22 Bands of America championships across the country this fall.
The Bands of America season will conclude with the Grand National Championships in Indianapolis Nov. 11-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.