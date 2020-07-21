Walton High School saw its seniors don caps and gowns Monday as the Class of 2020 took part in commencement activities at McEachern High School.
This most unusual, pandemic-delayed graduation season is winding down with just a half dozen commencements still to take place.
Here is the list of upcoming graduation ceremonies for the Cobb County School District. All are taking place at McEachern, and officials say the stadium will be cleaned after each school’s event:
Wednesday, July 22
North Cobb — 9 a.m.
Pebblebrook — 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Lassiter — 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Wheeler — 9 a.m.
Kennesaw Mountain — 7:30 p.m.
Marietta High School, meanwhile, will host its graduation at Northcutt Stadium on Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.