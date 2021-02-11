Wallace Coopwood never met a stranger. Those who knew him often mention in a tone of awe the time it would take him to make his way through a crowd, but no story illustrates his popularity quite like the one he shared with fellow Georgia lobbyist Beverly McLeod Iseghohi about a trip to China.
“I think there was a group out of Cobb County, and they went on this tour, went to China as part of some delegation,” she recalled in an interview Thursday. “So he tells this story about (how) he walks up to the Great Wall, and got up the steps and ... he heard somebody say, ‘Mr. Coopwood?’ And it was somebody from somewhere in Atlanta,” she said with a laugh.
Coopwood, a constant presence at the state Capitol and friend to just about every politician to have walked its halls, died Feb. 1 of a heart attack, said Iseghohi, co-editor of a slim volume titled “Life According to Coopwood: Political Guidance Delivered in Folk-Witty One-Liners.” He was 80 years old.
“If you’ve never been down to the (state) Capitol with Wallace Coopwood, you haven’t lived,” north Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell told the Journal. “Everybody, from the doorman and the shoe shine man to the governor — I mean, everybody knew Wallace.”
Those who knew him recalled a man who was not only well-liked, but deeply involved in community affairs.
“He was early into the Republican Party,” said Betty Gray, former chair of the Cobb Board of Education, “and (he) was vitally interested in community, in defining community.”
Among other things, he served on the Cobb County School District’s Facilities and Technology Committee, the Hospital Authority of Cobb County and the Driver Services Board for the State of Georgia, according to a draft of a proclamation Birrell will read at Coopwood’s funeral Friday, which was prepared with help from Coopwood’s friends and family. Coopwood was also a member of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, the Cobb GOP and an associate member of the Cobb County Republican Women’s Club.
Coopwood arrived in Georgia in 1979 from his hometown, St. Louis, and for several years, owned a store in downtown Atlanta selling fine men’s clothing.
People of note came into his store, Iseghohi said, and he was taken by their aura of success. When he found out a number were lobbyists, he decided to become one himself.
Everyday, he would head to the Gold Dome, where he would get to know Georgia’s power brokers, building his list of contacts. That effort bore fruit after three years, when he finally landed his first client, Iseghohi said.
There are a couple types of lobbyist, Iseghohi said. For example, there are those who sit in front of their computer, prolific at cranking out draft language their clients want in lawmakers’ bills. There are also those like Coopwood, who have a gift at getting opposing sides in the same room.
“They’re the people who bring opposing sides together, or bring people together in a room to hash out their differences so that they can come up with a compromise on language in a bill, for example,” she said.
Birrell and Coopwood first met in the late 1990s, when she was working at Waste Management and the company hired Coopwood as an outside lobbyist. He was excellent at his job, people recalled.
Gray recalled watching the way he rubbed elbows at a birthday party.
“I watched him weave around to a very, very wide range of personalities,” she recalled with a laugh. “There were state government officials there, there were city government (officials).”
Every so often, Gray would catch a snippet of his conversation: “Have you had time to look at this?” Or: “Do you think it’s on the agenda?”
Coopwood’s greatest impact may have been outside his work as a lobbyist.
“I think that’s probably the thing I’d say most about Wallace,” Gray said. “He was energetic, enthused, and, oftentimes, very creative in wanting to solve particular problems.”
Former state Sen. Chuck Clay said Coopwood was always a booster of Cobb County and, specifically, Mableton, which he had long called home.
“Wallace Coopwood, is somebody who deserves credit for always, always, always standing up and speaking on behalf of south Cobb County and the good folks in the greater Mableton, (saying) ‘Hey, hey, don’t forget us down here,’” Clay said. “And I think that you’re starting to see the fruit of that effort.”
Iseghohi said she was but one of many of Coopwood’s mentees.
“He wanted to see more African Americans engage in, if not the policymaking process, the policymaking community,” she said. “So he was always trying to groom the next generation.”
A celebration of life service for Coopwood will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in Atlanta.
