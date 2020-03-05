At least four people from Cobb County joined four busloads of Atlanta-area residents to retrace the steps of civil rights marchers who sought voting rights in 1965.
Mickie Higgins of Smyrna and Marietta family Katie Terry, husband Tim Barouch and grade-school daughter, Stella, made the four-hour bus ride to unite with thousands of others commemorating what became known as "Bloody Sunday."
On March 7, 1965, Alabama state troopers beat and tear-gassed hundreds of voting-rights demonstrators trying to march from Selma to Montgomery, the state's capital.
Activist John Lewis was 25 years old when he led hundreds of protesters in the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. Decades before he became a lawmaker, Lewis was at the head of the march when he was knocked to the ground and beaten by police.
Terry said she was deeply moved by Lewis' dedication to voting rights for every citizen.
“I was born in 1973 so I always felt a bit removed from the civil rights movement. But seeing and hearing Congressman John Lewis and learning his story about being beat up in those civil rights riots, it made me want to learn more," Terry said of the Atlanta Democrat, now 80. "Every time he walked out in public, he faced the threat of violence and even death.”
The 1965 confrontation set the stage for the massive Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march led by Martin Luther King Jr. weeks later and helped inspire passage of the Voting Rights Act that year.
Barouch stressed the importance of remembering what happened at the bridge 55 years ago.
“We see a lot of backsliding in the country now — we see a lot of explicit or implicit racist images and ideology now, and we need to go in a different direction. To do that, we need to commemorate the heroes of our country, and pass that knowledge onto new generations,” Barouch said.
Barouch and Terry's 8-year-old daughter, Stella, was deeply moved by the experience of the commemoration on March 1.
“It was really wrong to do that to people who just wanted the same rights as them. They didn’t get it, and they still don’t get it,” she said.
Mickie Higgins was 11 years old when a television news broadcast showed the brutality of the Selma riots.
“I had never witnessed violence before, and seeing police beating the brave civil rights marchers was terrifying. It was hard to understand why police would just beat up people. This year, the opportunity to bus it to Selma arose and I jumped on it,” the 65-year-old said.
“It was an honor to walk in the same path as the civil rights marchers who were brutally beaten there," Higgins added, calling the opportunity "humbling."
Higgins said she was inspired to be standing outside the Brown A.M.E. Chapel where the 1965 march originated.
Lewis made a surprise appearance at the apex of the Edmund Pettus Bridge to start the annual re-enactment of the march.
“It was emotional to be actually marching on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and thrilling to hear the crowd roar when John Lewis started speaking. None of us thought he would be there because of his stage 4 cancer diagnosis, but it was a beautiful surprise,” Higgins said.
For Terry, “It was so good to be a part of history.”
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
