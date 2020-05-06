The Walker School, a private school in Marietta, plans to welcome students back to campus on Aug. 13, Head of School Jack Hall told families in an email Wednesday.
“I want you to know our PLAN is to begin school ON CAMPUS on August 13. Let me repeat that. Our PLAN is to begin school ON CAMPUS on August 13,” Hall said in the email. “Of course, we recognize that the start of school in August is going to be different than it has been in the past, and so ... we are focusing on how to create the safest possible learning environment.”
Hall said a team of community members, led by Chief Financial Officer Christie Holman, are working on a health and safety task force to create the “best plan to minimize risk from a facilities and logistics standpoint.”
The work of the task force, he said, will be informed by guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, as well as “lessons learned from schools in other regions,” which he said are planning to open between now and Aug. 13.
The school’s board and leadership team are also working on plans to provide “additional financial flexibility” to Walker families, Hall’s email said. He said, since tuition paid for the 2019-20 school year was determined based on students being on campus for the entire year, Walker families will receive partial refunds, based on cost savings from variable expenses. Those refunds will take place in June.
But, Hall also said 70% of the school’s total expenses are for salaries and benefits, which are fixed and have still been paid to full-time and part-time employees throughout the school closure.
In another precautionary measure, Hall said Walker will, for the next school year, purchase tuition refund insurance for any family who wants it. The insurance plan would pay at least 60% of the prorated tuition if a family needs to withdraw their child from school for any reason, as long as the student has attended school for more than 14 consecutive calendar days, the head of school said.
“It is our hope that this decision will ensure that you have confidence in enrolling your child in Walker for next year while ensuring that your investment is protected if you need to withdraw for any reason,” Hall wrote.
The school’s board has also approved an increase in the financial aid budget for the 2020-21 school year, so the school can help families impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic pay for tuition.
