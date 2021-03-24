Jack Hall, head of school at the Walker School, a private school in Marietta, will resign at the end of the 2021-22 school year, he announced Wednesday.
“There is a unique ebb and flow to the life of any organization, and the Board of Trustees and I agree that the time is right to share that next year will be my eleventh and final year as Head of School at The Walker School,” Hall wrote in a letter to parents.
Neither Hall’s letter nor a letter from Walker Board of Trustees Chair Glenn Shaw elaborated on the reason for Hall’s departure.
“In announcing the plans now, the Board has ample opportunity to conduct a thoughtful and thorough search for his successor,” Shaw wrote. “We are forming a search committee, which will be led by Board of Trustee Dr. Alan Zuckerman, and report to the full Board. We will be assisted by an experienced and highly regarded search firm, which we are in the process of selecting now.”
Shaw praised Hall’s 11-year tenure, calling the head of school “a strong steward of our mission and core values.”
“He has led Walker through tremendous growth, including our new STEM building, expansion of our athletic facilities and our new Immersive Dyslexia Program,” Shaw wrote. “A discussion of his tenure would not be complete without reference to his focus on the social and emotional well-being of our students and his desire to know as many of them as possible. Jack concentrated on the professional growth of our faculty and completed, with great success, Walker’s largest-ever capital campaign.”
Before joining the Walker School, Hall worked at the Westminster Schools for 11 years and Augusta Preparatory Day School for 12 years, according to a news release confirming his departure.
“While he is not sure what his next step will be, he is looking forward to honoring the Class of 2021 and looking forward to celebrating The Walker School’s 65th Anniversary next year,” the release noted.
