The Walker School has announced more detailed plans for when teachers, students and staff return to the campus Aug. 13.
Head of School Jack Hall wrote in a letter to the community that the school's plans must be "flexible and adaptable in the face of the unpredictable nature of the public health crisis our communities are facing,” per a release the school sent out Thursday.
"All of our plans are built on the fundamental DNA of our school, Walker’s first two core values: the infinite worth and dignity of the individual and the reality that learning is the chief priority of this school," Hall wrote in the letter.
Walker also released a plan for the school year that follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health departments and from national and international schools.
The plan includes color-coded scenarios, green, yellow, orange and red, based on coronavirus infection rates in Cobb County. Each scenario corresponds to a level of risk mitigation and requirements for group gathering numbers.
Walker's plan assumes two things: that COVID-19 will impact all schools until a vaccine or therapeutic drug becomes widely available, and that all schools must be prepared for future waves of infection.
Teaching and learning plans for all divisions are designed to protect community health and safety, help students maintain relationships with each other and their teachers, and give students stability, according to the school.
Michael Arjona, Walker head of Upper School and head of the Teaching and Learning Committee, said the school is planning for all students to be on campus every day.
“We know that being well-prepared with a flexible plan gives us the best chance of having students on campus early and consistently while not compromising on the safeguards needed for health and safety," Arjona said. "Walker will not be held up by logistical concerns.”
Strategies to limit risk at the Walker School include reducing the number of students in classes and common areas, daily temperature screenings for faculty, staff and students and designating rooms throughout the campus for sick students and employees. Face masks may be required in some scenarios.
The school reported it is not planning any changes to its academic calendar.
The full Walker 2020-21 plan can be found at https://bit.ly/3dUk41B.
Last week, Mount Paran Christian School announced that its school year will begin Aug. 11 with students returning to campus.
Mount Paran said families can choose virtual learning with the help of classroom technology if they are concerned about the safety of students returning to the classroom.
Plans to implement public health recommendations there include a daily student and staff screening process including digital temperature checks, hiring a second full-time nurse and a second security guard, and daily cleaning prepped surfaces.
