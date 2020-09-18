The Walker School has announced a new phased re-entry that begins Monday and brings students back to campus five days a week.
In a letter to the Walker community, Head of School Jack Hall said, “With the reduction in COVID-19 cases in Cobb County, the success of mitigation efforts on campus and the way in which our students, families, faculty and staff have embraced our health and safety protocols, we will begin a phased re-entry in which all students will be on campus five days a week."
The school will continue to offer WalkerConnect, the school’s interactive live-streaming service, for those who choose not to be on campus or need to access it for other reasons.
The Walker School began the school year Aug. 17 with primary and lower school students Pre-K(3) through fifth grade attending in-person classes five days a week while middle and upper school students followed a hybrid schedule with a combination of virtual and in-person instruction.
In the new phase, which begins Monday, the number of students in each classroom will be based on classroom occupancy with students able to physically distance per CDC and Cobb and Douglas Department of Health recommendations, a news release said.
Middle and Upper School students will begin their full-time return to campus on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with seniors and 8th Grade. Sixth and ninth graders will return Monday, Oct. 5, and grades 7, 10 and 11 will return Oct. 12.
Hall said, “Our students, faculty and staff have been following the Three Ws (wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands well and regularly), and as we move into this new phase, it will be critical that we all continue to do so in order to keep each other safe.”
All of the school’s safety protocols will remain in place.
