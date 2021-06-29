Want to get hitched at a moment’s notice in Cobb County?
Starting next week, you can — wedding ceremonies at the Cobb courthouse will no longer require an appointment for the first time in over a year.
The walk-in option will resume on July 6 when the county government reopens from the July Fourth holiday weekend, Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy told the MDJ. While it is cheap and straightforward, the process does require two steps.
First, couples should head over to Cobb Probate Court to obtain a marriage license. Identification proving your age is required, and the license costs $56. The cost drops to $16 for couples who have completed a Qualified Premarital Education Program of at least six hours. Recent divorcees—within the last 90 days—should bring a copy of the final divorce decree.
After securing the license, head over to the Magistrate Court for the ceremony. The court does not charge for the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.