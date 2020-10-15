A fix to the state’s voting system greatly improved the waiting time to cast an in-person ballot in Cobb County Thursday, according to the county’s elections director.
On Wednesday, Cobb elections department director Janine Eveler identified issues with the check-in system as one of the main causes of long lines on Monday, the first day of in-person early voting.
“The system fix that the State did last night has greatly improved response times,” she said in an email Thursday. “We are moving people (through) much faster and wait times have been much shorter today. … Today we had what would have been a 4 hour line yesterday and it only took 90-120 minutes to get (through).”
Most of Cobb’s nine early voting locations showed wait times of less than an hour on the county’s online, interactive voting location map Thursday.
Eveler said the times on the website are estimates based on what voters tell poll workers after they’ve voted.
During the first three days of in-person early voting, more than 22,000 people cast an in-person ballot. Another 61,000 voted absentee, half of whom left their ballot at one of 16 county ballot drop boxes, which are emptied daily and monitored 24/7 by surveillance cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.