MARIETTA — Voters across Cobb County headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a slate of municipal candidates and decide the fate of a new 1% sales tax to support the Cobb and Marietta school districts.
Five of Cobb’s six cities have city council and mayoral seats on the ballot. The seats on the seven-member Marietta Board of Education are also on the ballot.
Tuesday’s marquee matchup, however, was the race for mayor of Marietta, in which two-term Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly hoped to oust Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who is seeking a fourth term in office.
At Zion Baptist Church in downtown Marietta, Steve Milby said he’s backing Kelly despite backing Tumlin in prior elections. His reasoning was simply that it’s time for new blood at the top of the city government.
“We just need a change, I think,” Milby said.
He was joined in that sentiment by Justin Long, a Marietta native who just returned to the city after more than a decade of living in the Netherlands. Long was quick to admit he hadn’t looked much into the local races (“not the old guy,” he said of his choice for mayor), but supported newcomers and female candidates where he could. His philosophy, he explained, was that fresh faces are always a welcome addition to local government.
Milby said he was also backing M. Carlyle Kent, who is challenging Councilman Reggie Copeland for the Ward 5 post on Marietta’s City Council, and supported the education sales tax because “we need to be there for education.”
Julie Peck likewise voted for Kent, but threw in with Tumlin at the top of the ticket, as she has in past elections. She has “no complaints” with the job Tumlin's done to this point and believes he was deserving of another term.
At Marietta High School, a steady stream of Tumlin supporters filed out of the school’s Performing Arts Center. Justine Long told the MDJ she’s “not necessarily” supported Tumlin in past elections, but likes how he’s handled the job as of late.
“I think what he’s doing in Marietta is what we need to have happen. It’s keeping that small city perspective, but it’s becoming more modern,” Long said.
Added Tommy Foster, a lifelong Mariettan, “I think he does a good job managing the Marietta politics. When I talk about politics, I’m talking about all the shenanigans … I always compare it to the chaos that appears at the county level. Marietta city seems to manage the strife a little bit better.”
Foster said he didn’t have much of a horse to back in the school board races, given that his kids have graduated, but he “regrettably” supported the new sales tax.
“I joke that SPLOST is crack for politicians, because once they get on it, they can’t seem to get off,” he said. “I don’t like to pay taxes – nobody likes to pay taxes. But it’s a fair method of collecting money … I feel like they establish good projects.”
For voters in unincorporated Cobb, that tax was the only item they saw on their ballot Tuesday.
“I thought I was voting for somebody,” said one voter as he left Eastside Baptist Church in east Cobb.
Jim Schultz, another voter at the church, said he turned out to support the tax in part because he has a junior in Cobb County schools. On the recent debate over whether the hyper-politicized Cobb County Board of Education should be entrusted with hundreds of millions more in tax dollars, Schultz said the board couldn’t be blamed for all the squabbling.
“It’s the democratic process. The school board’s divided because the voters are divided. That’s not just the school board – even the county commission is also divided,” Schultz said.
Eight Cobb County voting locations were ordered to stay open late Tuesday by a Superior Court judge. The order resulted from some locations experiencing minor technical problems which slightly delayed their opening times, county spokesman Ross Cavitt said.
For complete results and coverage of Tuesday's elections, check back with mdjonline.com.
