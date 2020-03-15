Voter turnout in Cobb remained strong in the week before the state announced it would postpone the presidential primary election scheduled for March 24 and suspend in-person voting, according to figures from the county's elections and voter registration department.
According to Janine Eveler, the department's director, turnout as of Saturday was well above what it had been at the same time in the previous presidential election, in 2016.
"There are 38% more registered voters now in Cobb than this time in 2016, so that accounts for part of the increase," Eveler wrote in an email. "Because the Presidential Primary was later in March this year, more people seem to have made up their minds as soon as voting started. Usually, they are still waiting during the first week to see if candidates are going to drop out."
Cobb now has more than 514,000 registered voters. In the run up to the 2016 presidential primary, it had just over 371,000 registered voters.
As of Saturday, the 12th day of early voting this year, a total of 14,515 ballots had been cast in Cobb County. After 12 days of voting in 2016, a total of 9,712 votes had been cast in the presidential primary.
Polls opened March 2 for advance voting and Cobb elections officials immediately noticed a higher turnout than in previous years.
Eveler said there were more voters at the main elections office Monday than in three locations combined on the first day of early voting in 2016.
This year, people casting voters for the Democratic candidates outnumber those casting votes for the Republicans' sole candidate, President Donald Trump, by roughly 4 to 1.
Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb Democratic Party, has attributed the surge in part to Democrats' motivation to oust Trump.
During a meeting at the headquarters of the Republican Party of Cobb County on March 7, chair Jason Shepard urged attendees to vote for Trump despite the fact that he does not have any challengers on the ballot in Georgia.
“Why do we need to vote for him if he’s by himself?” Shepherd asked about 150 members gathered at the headquarters. “To show support.”
There is one Republican challenging Trump, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld. He has won one delegate in Iowa, but he will not appear on Georgia ballots.
DELAY
The Georgia Secretary of State announced Saturday that the presidential primary would be pushed back from March 24 to May 19, the same day as state and local primary elections.
At the time, it was the latest in a series of dramatic moves the state had taken to stem the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Earlier that day, the governor declared a public health state of emergency.
Eveler said the deadline to apply for a March 24 presidential primary absentee ballot is still March 20.
"All absentee ballots must be returned to our office by March 24 to be counted, so we don’t recommend applying beyond Wednesday, March 18, to ensure the ballot can be mailed out and returned by that deadline," Eveler wrote.
Voters can return completed absentee ballots by mail or by hand-delivering them to the county elections office. Voters can also have a relative hand-deliver the ballots on their behalf.
Voters who do not want to rush to complete an absentee ballot can just apply for a May 19 ballot, Eveler said, as presidential candidates will now appear on those ballots, along with candidates for congress, the statehouse, judgeships and local government.
Eveler said the elections office will begin issuing ballot for the May 19 primary on March 31.
"A voter must select either a Democratic, Republican or Nonpartisan ballot for the entire May 19 ballot; consequently, the voter cannot vote one party for the President and one party for the other races," she wrote. "The Nonpartisan ballot only includes the judicial races and does not include the Presidential race or any other partisan races like Commissioner. The Democratic and Republican ballots include all races where that party has a candidate, in addition to the Nonpartisan judicial races and the Presidential race.
"If voters are applying for a ballot beyond Wednesday March 18, it would be a good idea to apply for the May ballot so they do not have to rush to get it back to us by March 24," she added.
May ballots must be returned by May 19 at 7 p.m.
For more information about the presidential primary and upcoming local elections, visit www.cobbcounty.org/elections.
