Food has been made available for thousands of Cobb County families that need it to pick up via drive-thru, but area nonprofits are short volunteers to package and distribute it.
Shari Martin, president and CEO of the Cobb Community Foundation, estimates 7,500 families are being served with food assistance programs from organizations like MUST Ministries, Cobb Senior Services, the YMCA and Cobb and Marietta school districts. The foundation advocates for and supports nonprofits that are working to help families that have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, and is seeing increasing need at about 40 area "drive-thru" food distribution sites.
At Reflections of Trinity in Powder Springs, Martin volunteers on Saturdays and checks people in. Martin told the MDJ she's seen as many as 750 families in one day.
"The need, at least it appears today, is going back up," she said Saturday. "I think a lot of people are just starting to find out where the food sites are, so we’re seeing more people come through."
Jobs for volunteers include assembling produce, meat, dairy and other donated food items into boxes, distributing boxes with a local nonprofit and registering people receiving the donations.
Martin said that many of the families receiving food have never received food assistance before. There may be even more need, she said, as unemployment insurance payments for many individuals and families run out later in the summer.
"There’s nothing like looking in the eyes of someone who pulls up and they have tears in their eyes, because they’re humbled to have to ask for assistance, but it’s also humbling to be there to help them. There are a lot of people who need help right now who have never had to ask for it, and that’s a hard thing to do," she said. "But there are few things that are more important than making sure your family has food, and these organizations are doing just that."
For more information about volunteering opportunities visit www.cobbcommunityconnection.org.
