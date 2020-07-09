When Cobb County Senior Services hosts its weekly food distribution on Thursday afternoons, the line of seniors hoping to pick up groceries tends to wrap through the parking lot. In response to a growing demand for food during the coronavirus pandemic, a group of volunteers organized and executed a food drive for the organization Wednesday.
The volunteers from the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County, a not-for-profit organization that advocates for senior citizens in Cobb, collected toiletries and non-perishable food items like oatmeal, peanut butter and canned goods in the department's parking lot off Powder Springs Road in Marietta. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., six masked volunteers from the Senior Citizen Council collected donations from car trunks and rear seats, delivering the items to workers as most drivers remained in their vehicles to practice social distancing.
June Van Brackle, Senior Citizen Council president, said this was the organization’s first food drive, and it provided an opportunity to remain active and involved in the community during a time of need.
“The lines are getting longer each time they give out food,” Van Brackle said of the CSS food distribution events. “Our group was over here observing the other day, and they started lining up at like 9 or 10 for a 12 distribution, so it was around the block, practically.”
Van Brackle said there has been a shortage of food during the pandemic, so weekly food pickups at Cobb Senior Services provide seniors with the items they need. CSS will give out donated items and other groceries during its weekly food distribution events on Thursday afternoons.
Ioana Bovo Nicolescu, the division manager over human services for CSS, said the county has been providing food to seniors through home deliveries and the Thursday afternoon distribution events.
Bovo Nicolescu has worked with CSS for nearly four years.
“Food seems to be one of the very, very needed things throughout the county, especially for seniors that may have conditions that prevent them from going out in the public and being out in their shopping centers and grocery stores, so we’re stepping in to help with that," Nicolescu said.
Bovo Nicolescu said the food distribution events began in mid-to-late March after senior centers closed down due to the spread of coronavirus. She said the events can provide food for over 200 people, and last week’s distribution provided groceries and meals to 240 seniors.
“There are seniors that come, they drive through the parking lot, we put the food in their cars, they drive off, so it’s like minimal contact,” Bovo Nicolescu said. “We also give them meals from local restaurants that we purchase... and they also get boxes of fresh produce.”
Approximately 50 cars dropped off donations on Wednesday, according to Linda Harris, Senior Citizen Council vice president of external affairs.
"What surprised us is that lots of people had full trunks to donate, not just one or two bags," Harris said in an email to the MDJ. "The center told us our donations were a godsend since they were running low on food."
The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County, founded in 1973, seeks to provide social and recreational opportunities for Cobb’s elders. The nonprofit keeps Cobb seniors connected through a monthly bulletin email that reaches about 1,600 subscribers, Harris said.
For more information, visit the Cobb County website at cobbcounty.org/public-services/news/food-distribution-cobbs-older-adults.
