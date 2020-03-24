The Georgia Department of Public Health is receiving offers from medical professionals and other individuals looking for ways to help with the COVID-19 response.
An effective response relies on volunteers who are pre-credentialed and organized. Georgia Responds is Georgia’s health and medical volunteer program which matches the skills and credentials of medical and nonmedical volunteers to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.
Medical volunteers may be used to answer medical questions coming into the COVID-19 hotline or assist at test specimen collection sites. Nonmedical volunteers may be used in administrative roles at either the call-center or test collection sites or provide interpretation and other skills as needed.
To volunteer, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds and click on the “Register Now” box. Registering only takes a few minutes. Prospective volunteers will be asked for their name, address, contact information and occupation type. In order to be eligible for some assignments, responders are encouraged to complete a profile summary, which includes skills and certifications, training, medical history, emergency contact and deployment preferences.
Once skills and credentials are reviewed, volunteers will be notified by a DPH representative.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
