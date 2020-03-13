MARIETTA — Elderly poll workers afraid of contracting the novel coronavirus have been quitting in droves, prompting the Cobb Board of Elections and Voter Registration to give executive director Janine Eveler the authority to close early voting locations in the event desertions make it impossible to run them.
Meanwhile, elderly would-be voters have expressed reluctance to visit the polls on Election Day for the same reason, Eveler said. She has encouraged those seeking to vote absentee to mail in ballots by Wednesday to ensure they arrive at the elections office before the March 24, 7 p.m. deadline.
She also suggested voting early, when there are fewer people and a lower chance of exposure to the virus.
At a special-called meeting of the board Friday afternoon, Eveler said dozens of temporary workers and poll workers have cited the risk of contracting the virus as their reason for quitting. Many of those workers are seniors, according to Eveler. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such people have the most to fear from the virus, as they have a "higher risk of getting very sick from this illness."
"They're very nervous about the COVID-19 virus," Eveler said of the department's older workers. "They're working the line and they're having the contact with the public, and so they're the ones that we're really seeing increasing numbers leave."
At 10 a.m. Thursday, 15 advance polling workers quit and 41 Election Day workers quit due to the virus, Eveler said. As of the meeting, those numbers had jumped to 23 and 63, respectively. the total number of workers who have quit is higher, but those other workers did not specifically cite the virus as their reason for leaving.
To compensate, some temporary workers have been working double shifts, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. People working in the elections department's central office have been sent to early polling locations to support understaffed teams.
Eveler said a lack of workers isn't the only problem — some polling locations may be closed on Election Day due to fallout from the virus' spread.
The West Cobb Regional Library, one such place, was closed Tuesday after someone working there tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Public schools in Cobb County will be closed through Election Day to prevent the virus' spread. Thirty were to serve as polling locations, and the elections department is in negotiations with them to make sure they can reopen on Election Day.
The agenda for Friday's meeting said its purpose was to "determine if advance voting locations should be opened to the extent currently planned." Saturday, the number of early polling locations was set to expand from two to six. Another four are planned to open Monday. On Election Day there will be 144 locations, however people will be required to visit the specific precinct to which they belong. During early voting, a voter can visit any location within the county of his or her residence. Any registered voter can cast an early or absentee ballot and does not have to have a special reason to do so.
At the beginning of the meeting, Eveler said she would not urge the board to close any locations. But she added that other counties have already decided to make that call.
Members of the Democratic Party have said closures would only compound the problem.
"Closing early vote locations in the third week (of early voting) will undoubtedly suppress the vote in significant numbers," wrote Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb Democratic Party in an email sent to members of the board. "This will drive voters into the precincts on Election Day creating potential overcrowding and long wait times," something that would exacerbate "the problem of crowd formation and co-mingling."
Bettadapur added that the state's new voting machines and the county's limited number of early voting locations, along with recent precinct splits, record turnout and, now, the novel coronavirus, have created a "perfect storm" that will depress the final vote tally.
Jason Shepherd, chair of the Republican Party of Cobb County, disagrees.
"Listening to the national media, I thought the Democratic primary was over and Joe Biden was the nominee. So I think the Democratic party is doing more to suppress the Democratic vote by trying to exclude Bernie Sanders," he said. "This is not voter suppression, this is not trying to steal an election from someone else. I think the (Democratic National Committee) is already doing that."
In response to Bettadapur's email, which a board member appointed by the Democratic Party read aloud at the meeting, Eveler said her experience has taught her that additional early voting locations aren't necessary in a presidential primary, as people often wait until Election Day to see which candidates are left standing. She said there will be more locations ahead of November's general election.
As for the issues caused by COVID-19, "I don't think there could have been a contingency (plan) for what happened today," she said.
The board ultimately voted unanimously to give her the authority to close or consolidate early polling locations should the county close buildings as it did the West Cobb Regional Library or in the event that staffing levels drop to the point that it becomes impossible to operate them. In the event that closure or consolidation can wait 24 hours, the board will convene for a special meeting and make the decision itself.
What exactly constitutes insufficient staffing would depend on turnout, Eveler said. The department had hoped to hire some 1,500 people to work election day, but currently has closer to 1,100.
She is encouraging people to vote early or vote by mail. People can also fill out a ballot and have a family member drop it off at a polling location.
Beau Gunn, the department's registration manager, said that more and more people have been requesting mail-in ballots specifically because of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.