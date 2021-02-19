Friends of Wallace Coopwood, a longtime Cobb County resident and statehouse lobbyist who passed away Feb. 1, have organized a virtual memorial for those who would like to bid him farewell.
Coopwood's larger-than-life personality endeared him to many at the Gold Dome and around Cobb. Those who knew him recalled a man who was not only well-liked, but deeply involved in community affairs.
The virtual memorial will be Monday at 7 p.m. at tinyurl.com/wcoopwood. Anyone wishing to share brief remarks should RSVP by contacting Tonya Boga at (678) 523-1757.
