A mother fatally shot her adult children then turned the gun on herself, Cobb County police say, following the discovery of three bodies inside a Vinings-area townhouse Wednesday night.
Erin Edwards, 20, and Christopher Edwards, 24, were the victims of an apparent murder-suicide by Marsha Edwards, 58, according to Cobb police spokeswoman Sydney Melton.
Melton issued a news release about the incident at midday Thursday, saying the deaths remain under investigation.
“Evidence at the scene indicated that the two victims were deceased due to gunshot wounds. The suspect was also deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Melton said.
The suspect and victims are believed to be the ex-wife and children of Dr. Christopher Edwards, an Atlanta-based orthopedic surgeon who is also chairman of the Board of Commissioners for Atlanta Housing, the city of Atlanta’s housing authority.
“Dr. Christopher Edwards learned Wednesday of the death of his former wife, Dr. Marsha Edwards, and his two adult children, Christopher Edwards Jr. and Erin Edwards,” a spokesman for the family said, as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made,” the family spokesman reportedly said.
The MDJ reached out to the family but did not receive a response by press time.
Erin Edwards was reportedly a Boston University student and her brother, Christopher Edwards, was listed as a digital content manager in the Atlanta mayor’s office, which did not return the MDJ’s call Thursday.
Atlanta Housing’s website states Edwards specializes in adult spinal disorders and is a graduate of Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, a former president of the Georgia Physicians Association, a former vice president of the Grady Hospital Board of Trustees and a former chair of the United Way of Greater Atlanta Health Committee.
Cobb police say they received a call Wednesday evening requesting a welfare check on Nobility Way, inside the Vinings Parc East townhouse complex in the Atlanta part of Cobb County, near Vinings.
Officers gained entry to the house around 6 p.m. when they found the Edwards family members dead inside, Melton said.
The gated townhouse complex is less than a mile from Cumberland Mall and not much farther away from SunTrust Park, just south of the intersection of Interstates 75 and 285.
A neighbor, who did not want to go on the record, told the MDJ on Thursday morning she believed the three people found dead were a mother and her son and daughter.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3945.
