In 1984, President Ronald Reagan named the third Sunday in July National Ice Cream Day, and it turns out people just kind of went along with it because a holiday based on eating ice cream is something almost everyone can get behind.
This year’s Sunday of sundaes was July 21, and down in Vinings, members of the Vinings Historic Preservation Society marked the sorbet holiday with their annual ice cream social at the historic Old Pavilion and Pace House on Paces Ferry Road, where kids and adults chowed down on ice cream courtesy of Bruster’s Ice Cream.
According to their website, the ice cream social has been held for the past 15 years, and board President Tom Ham said it’s one of the group’s most popular events.
“This has just been one of those things that we continue to do for the kids, but of course because it’s National Ice Cream Day, it’s for kids of all ages. … And this helps us with overall visibility. We don’t do a lot of events, so these are the types of things that keep the historical society in the local crowd’s minds.”
The society’s mission is to preserve Vinings’ historic properties. It owns and maintains three of those: the Pace House, Old Pavilion and Yarbrough House, and members also work to teach community members about local history.
For more information, visit www.vinings.org.
