Four would-be thieves botched an armed robbery in Vinings Thursday, leaving one in critical condition, according to Cobb police.
Four people broke into an apartment at the SYNC at Vinings Apartments on Cumberland Parkway Thursday afternoon and held 44-year-old Clifford Davis at gunpoint, police say.
The robbers proceeded to ransack the apartment, according to police, but Davis was able to wrestle a gun from one and began shooting at them.
The suspects allegedly fled into the woods, where police found 28-year-old Sebastian Walters, who had been shot multiple times. Walters was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he is in critical condition. A warrant was issued for his arrest for armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Davis suffered superficial, non-life-threatening injuries.
The other three suspects are still at large. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Crimes Against Persons Unit at 770-499-3945 or email at cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
(1) comment
Great news, we all need to practice with weapons since the Democratic Party wants to defund police and take away our guns.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.