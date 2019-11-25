A large house fire burned for hours near Vinings in southeast Cobb County Monday afternoon, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.
The blaze, at 4000 Woodland Brook Drive, started in a vehicle and then spread to the house, which was significantly damaged, Cobb County Fire Department Capt. Joseph Bryant told the MDJ.
Firefighters were initially dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and arrived within six minutes.
At least three fire trucks were on site, Bryant said.
“No injuries, everyone is out of the house,” he said. “Significant damage to structure.”
Bryant confirmed part of the home collapsed while firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.
"We are currently fighting the structure from the exterior," he said late Monday afternoon. "No danger to surrounding structures."
Neighbors told the MDJ the home belongs to Jim Nalley, of Nalley Automotive.
One neighbor said two dogs lived at the house.
After speaking with a caretaker, Bryant confirmed knowledge of one pet dog, which had not been accounted for by 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters believed, based on the burn pattern, that the blaze started in a car in the garage and then spread to the house, ultimately causing the roof to collapse.
Authorities blocked Woodland Brook Drive at Brandy Station to keep people away from the fire throughout the afternoon.
The house is on a 2.5-acre residential lot in unincorporated Cobb County, according to information from the Cobb County Tax Commissioner’s website.
It’s a 1983 two-story stucco home with a total of 14 rooms, including five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and a 10,000-square-foot basement.
The property has a fair market value of just over $1.7 million and includes a swimming pool and a 1,000-square-foot detached garage.
Bryant said the home is expected to be a total loss.
— MDJ reporter Thomas Hartwell contributed to this story
