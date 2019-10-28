Two men and a woman have been convicted of dozens of criminal charges in relation to unlicensed cosmetic surgeries at a clinic in Vinings.
Nathaniel Johnson III, 59, of Atlanta; Peter John Ulbrich, 63, of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia; and Shannon Denise Williams, 35, of Atlanta; were all convicted in Cobb County Superior Court on Friday after a three-week jury trial.
Johnson, a former doctor, operated the Hello Beautiful cosmetic surgery clinic on Cobb Parkway in Vinings, where he, Ulbrich and Williams all worked, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes said Monday.
Johnson was convicted in 2014 in Fulton County of Medicaid fraud, conspiracy to defraud the state and practicing medicine without a license, Holmes said.
Ulbrich’s license to practice medicine in Georgia is currently suspended “for other reasons,” she said.
Johnson and Ulbrich were each convicted of dozens of felony counts including racketeering, theft by deception and practicing medicine without a license.
Williams, a medical assistant at the clinic, was found guilty on 11 felony counts of theft and practicing medicine without a license, Holmes said.
Jail records show all three convicts were booked into the Cobb jail Friday, each facing 90 identical charges.
Jail records list each being subject to 48 misdemeanor counts of practicing medicine without a license, 38 felony counts of theft by deception, and two counts each of felony racketeering and misdemeanor theft by deception.
Holmes said as part of his 2014 sentence in Fulton County, Johnson was ordered to surrender his medical license and was prohibited from practicing medicine.
“The evidence in this case showed that when he was released from jail in early 2015, Johnson went right back to work at the “Hello Beautiful” clinic,” Holmes said. “Ulbrich, who was a doctor at the time, was brought on to lend legitimacy to the clinic.”
Johnson claimed Ulbrich was the doctor, and that Johnson was just an “administrator,” Holmes said.
“However, evidence showed Johnson continued performing procedures such as liposuction, fat transfers, and Brazilian butt lifts, for which patients paid thousands of dollars,” she said.
Arrest warrants state this illegal activity occurred throughout 2015 and 2016.
In summer 2016, a patient tried to report Johnson to the Georgia Composite Medical Board, but that body can only sanction doctors who are licensed, Holmes said.
The medical board referred the complainant to Cobb police, whose investigation soon included more patients coming forward to confirm Johnson had performed their procedures, the DA said.
Those patients, of which there were more than 30, testified in court they had no idea Johnson was not a licensed doctor, and that they wouldn’t have paid him had they known, Holmes said.
“Several patients testified that they first met Ulbrich in the surgery room, after dealing exclusively with Johnson during consultations where they disrobed and allowed Johnson to evaluate their bodies,” the DA said. “Other patients testified that Johnson and Ulbrich performed the surgeries together, although many didn’t know Ulbrich’s name. The common thread was that patients believed Johnson was a doctor.”
Patients also testified that Williams, who had worked for Johnson for several years and knew he was not licensed, introduced him and continually referred to him as “Dr. Johnson,” furthering the deception, Holmes said, adding that Williams assisted Johnson during consultations, in the operating room, and during follow-up care.
“I’m thankful that the defendants will no longer be able to peddle the lie that Nathaniel Johnson is a doctor,” senior assistant district attorney Jason Marbutt said.
Senior Judge Grant Brantley, who presided over the trial, ordered all three defendants to be held in custody until their sentencing on Dec. 4.
Jail records show they are not eligible for bond.
