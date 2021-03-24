A candelight vigil will be held Saturday in memory of Cobb County School District teachers who have died due to complications from the coronavirus.
The vigil will be 6 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church, 4075 Macland Road near Powder Springs, according to a release for the event.
Cobb educators Patrick Key at Hendricks Elementary School, Dana Johnson at Kemp Elementary School and Cynthia Lindsey at Sedalia Park Elementary School died of complications from the virus.
The vigil is being held by a group of Cobb teachers in honor of their colleagues, Gregory George, one of the organizers, told the MDJ.
The event will have guest speakers, a candle lighting, a moment of silence and a song. Candles will be provided. Those who attend can stay near their vehicles.
Invitations have been extended to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, school board members and other local community leaders.
