MARIETTA — Glenn Christie Duncan was just 21 years old when, about a year into his military service and three weeks into his tour of duty in Vietnam, he was killed in combat on May 3, 1970.
This month marks the 50th anniversary of his death, and the former Campbell High School student and Smyrna resident recently received a proper recognition and thanks from state and local organizations, reminding Vietnam-era veterans and their families that they are not forgotten.
Members of the Marietta chapter of the Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance — all Vietnam-era veterans — along with Ryan Vihlen, a staff member at Pace Academy in Atlanta, gathered around Duncan’s grave site at Georgia Memorial Park, near Marietta’s Dobbins Air Reserve Base, praying and remembering Duncan’s military service, his high school basketball career and even his likes and dislikes 50 years to the day after his death.
The memorial was small and brief, with local chapter GVVA President Dickson Lester, Vihlen and Bob Chambers — Duncan’s former basketball coach — offering remarks.
Vihlen also read a statement from Duncan’s family members, who do not live locally, for the local veteran’s recognition, as well as comments from former classmates and friends.
“I want to thank you for pulling together this action to honor Glenn today,” Duncan’s younger brother, Alan wrote to Vihlen. “Additionally, I thank those that come out today to participate in the ceremony. I and Glenn’s extended family are very appreciative of you all keeping his memory alive and honoring him. Glenn was truly a great individual and the best big brother a guy could ever have.”
Vihlen, creative services manager at Pace Academy, said he’d first learned about Duncan while reviewing photos from the class of 1967 at a reunion a few years back. A classmate, he said, brought a rubbing of Duncan’s name that had been copied from the wall of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Over the next few years in anticipation of offering a 50th anniversary remembrance of Duncan, Vihlen said he interviewed family members and researched the veteran’s life.
“I’ve learned a lot about him: He was courageous, he adored his mother’s cooking, he loved dogs. Above all, I’ve learned that he was a good man, and it brings me sorrow to know that such a life was cut so short,” Vihlen said.
According to Vihlen’s biography of Duncan, the Vietnam combat veteran was a Mississippi native who moved around metro Atlanta multiple times during his middle and high school years. After attending Campbell High School for a short time, Duncan spent his junior and senior years at Pace Academy.
Shortly after graduation, he and a neighbor who’d recently moved in fell in love and were married, Vihlen said. But not long after that, Duncan joined the Army. Vihlen said Duncan’s father had served as an Army drill sergeant before seeing action in both the Pacific and European Theaters in WWII, and both father and son’s blood ran Army green.
“His youngest brother, Alan, told me that Glenn let himself get drafted,” Vihlen said. “It seems that Glenn felt that with so many men of his generation being called to serve, that he wanted to be over there, too, if he was called upon.”
At the time of his death, at only 21 year old, Duncan left behind a wife and an unborn son.
Lester said Duncan’s brief memorial represented a proper thanks and recognition for a veteran who “may or may not have gotten the right burial when we was brought home,” noting that many of the surviving Vietnam-era veterans were spit on or shunned by American civilians who did not support the war.
He also said without Vihlen’s research, the GVVA would have never known who the man was or what his life was like. Lester said Duncan will be posthumously inducted as a member into the GVVA.
Just before flowers and an American flag were posted at Duncan’s grave site, Vihlen concluded his own remarks with the words of one of Duncan’s former neighbors, Breck Parkman:
“That startled me, that you could see a friend one day and they’d be gone so soon after. But that was the nature of the Vietnam War,” Parkman wrote. “I have always thought that if Glenn could be called upon to make the ultimate sacrifice, I figure we have the responsibility to never forget him, nor others like him. I also believe we’re not truly gone until we’re forgotten.”
