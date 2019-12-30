Dec. 31, 2019 marks the end of an era.
It will be the last day of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s political career, which spanned over four decades and saw Isakson become the only Georgia politician ever elected to the U.S. House and Senate as well as both houses of the state General Assembly.
Isakson’s Senate colleagues and other high-ranking officials shared their thoughts on Isakson’s accomplishments and values Monday in a video posted to the Senator’s YouTube channel.
“It goes without saying that Johnny Isakson is hands-down the nicest person to ever serve in the United States Senate, the nicest person to ever walk the halls of Congress,” said Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota.
Many praised Isakson’s affability and dedication, and more mentioned his willingness to work with Democrats to accomplish mutual goals. Colleagues said unlike many politicians, Isakson was always concerned with the final result rather than in getting credit.
Isakson announced in September he would be leaving the Senate halfway through his third term due to health challenges. Gov. Brian Kemp has named Atlanta businesswoman Kelly Loeffler as Isakson’s interim successor until a permanent replacement is elected in a special election in November.
The 37-minute video opens with veterans. One of Isakson’s signature issues has been veterans’ affairs.
Isakson served in the Georgia Air National Guard from 1966 to 1972 and has been a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs since he joined the Senate in 2005.
Isakson became chairman of the Senate VA Committee in 2015. Under his leadership, the Senate passed numerous reforms to improve accountability and access to care at the VA.
U.S. VA Sec. Robert Wilkie said none of those reforms would have passed without Isakson’s hard work.
“There is no question that without him, there is no fundamental reform of VA,” Wilkie said. “He saw what was happening in 2014, 2015, 2016. He knew that there had to be change from the bottom up, and he shepherded legislation that I’ve said is the most far-reaching legislation to hit this department since the GI Bill was signed by Franklin Roosevelt in June of 1944.”
The video goes on to highlight Isakson’s impact on federal and state business policy, foreign policy and global leadership, education and health care. It also features excerpts from an interview with Isakson.
“Every day since I was first sworn in to the U.S. Senate on Jan. 4, 2005, it has been a privilege to serve Georgia in this role,” Isakson said. “I’ve done my very best to make sure Georgians’ best interests are reflected in my votes and policy work,” said Isakson. “Traveling our beautiful state and working with Georgians from Rabun Gap to Tybee Light to represent commonsense, conservative values and deliver meaningful results has been a joy, regardless of the political climate or season.
“I thank Georgians who have trusted me and the colleagues who have worked with me from the bottom of my heart. I thank my wife Dianne, and my family, my staff and many friends for their support. Without them, none of this would have been possible.
“I also thank our service members, veterans and their families for protecting the United States. It has been an honor to pay my gratitude through policy and constituent service work, which I hope has improved their lives.
“I look forward to remaining as active as possible in Georgia after my retirement from the U.S. Senate on Dec. 31.”
