Cobb Police have identified a pedestrian who died in a wreck near Labelle Elementary School Nov. 19 as Osman Velasquez, 35, of Marietta.
Nov. 19, North Carolina resident Mia M. Ledbetter, 27, was driving a gray 2013 Kia Optima east on Windy Hill Road, approaching its intersection with Olive Springs Road, police said.
Ledbetter had the light, according to police. Velasquez attempted to cross Windy Hill Road west of the intersection, outside the crosswalk, when Ledbetter struck him, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cobb County Police Department is investigating, and those with information are encouraged to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
