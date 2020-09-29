Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the Cobb Galleria Centre Wednesday as part of the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference, where he is expected to highlight "the Trump Administration’s continued efforts to support religious freedom and to protect prayer and worship," per a White House news release.
Pence will land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta shortly after noon Wednesday.
Other speakers at the three-day conference include Georgia's U.S. senators, Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; Gov. Brian Kemp; Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro; and U.S. Reps. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, and Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville.
The Faith and Freedom Coalition, a Georgia-based conservative advocacy organization, bills its annual conference as "the nation's premier pro-faith, pro-family event." President Donald Trump has spoken at each Road to Majority conference since he became president, according to Cobb GOP Chair Jason Shepherd, though he has not yet been confirmed as a speaker at the 2020 conference.
