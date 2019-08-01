Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on Friday morning.
Pence is landing on Air Force Two before traveling to deliver remarks at Erick Erickson's conservative conference at the Grand Hyatt in Buckhead.
Others speaking at the conference, called the Resurgent Gathering, include Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, and former U.S. Rep. Karen Handel, R-Roswell.
Pence plans to return to Washington later in the day.
