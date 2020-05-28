Vice President Mike Pence will land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta on Friday as part of a trip to Georgia that will include a memorial service and a meeting with small business owners, according to the White House.
Air Force Two is scheduled to arrive at Dobbins just before 10 a.m., after which time Pence will travel to a memorial service honoring the life of evangelist Ravi Zacharias.
The vice president will then lead a conversation with small business owners on America’s economic reopening and will return to Washington, D.C. later that evening.
