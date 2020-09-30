CUMBERLAND — Despite a list of conservative luminaries scheduled to speak at the Cobb Galleria Centre this week, one stood out among people in the crowd Wednesday: Vice President Mike Pence.
Speaking only two hours after he touched down at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Pence touted the Trump Administration’s work over the past four years and said the upcoming election will determine, in part, “whether America remains America.”
The vice president’s comments capped off the first day of the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Conference.
Pence got his loudest applause when discussing Trump’s most recent Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
The Senate confirmed Barrett’s appointment to the U.S. Court of Appeals in a 55-43 vote in 2017. During her confirmation hearings, Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California, told the Catholic lawyer — who had, in the past, suggested that judges recuse themselves from cases pitting the law against the teachings of the church, such as those involving the death penalty — “the dogma lives loudly within you.”
Recalling the senator’s words, Pence told the crowd at the Cobb Galleria, “that dogma lives loudly within me.”
Pence repeatedly accused Democrats of attacking the constitutionally-enshrined freedom of religion.
He also hammered the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, for having committed to “reimagining policing” if he were to win in November.
“Under President Trump, we’re not going to reimagine anything,” Pence said. “We’re going to back the blue.”
Pence trumpeted the administration’s nomination of more than 200 conservative judges to federal courts, its moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and its handling of the coronavirus, saying tens of millions of doses of a vaccine would be ready by year’s end.
The vice president even touched on the previous night’s debate between Biden and Trump, saying moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace “seemed to be fighting for the other side for most of the debate.”
Given another four years, Pence said, the Trump administration would continue cutting taxes and regulations. The choice in the upcoming election, he continued, was “never clearer,” the stakes “never higher.”
“I think the choice in this election,” he said, “is whether America remains America.”
Among those in attendance was Cobb County resident Donna Watson, who said it was encouraging to hear from Pence.
“I am proud that he is a man of bold faith. It’s good to hear a leader stand for faith, freedom and patriotism especially in a time when so many are afraid to speak up,” she said.
The Faith and Freedom Coalition, a Georgia-based conservative advocacy organization, bills its annual conference as the nation’s premier pro-faith, pro-family event.
Other speakers scheduled over the three-day conference include Georgia’s U.S. senators, Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler; Gov. Brian Kemp; Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro; and U.S. Reps. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville, and Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.