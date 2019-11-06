Veterans will be honored in grand fashion Saturday, when the Strand Theater in downtown Marietta hosts the annual Veterans Day Salute.
"We're putting this together to celebrate the veterans in our community and what they've done in their lives for our nation," Strand director Andy Gaines said. "This is the smallest of things we could do to show our gratitude."
Co-hosting the event are the Marietta Daily Journal and the Big Chicken Chorus, the Marietta chapter of the national Barbershop Harmony Society.
The Chorus will perform patriotic songs. The Marietta Daily Journal will screen the second installment of its documentary series "Memories of War," which features interviews former editor Kelly Huff conducted with local veterans. The first part debuted at last year's Veterans Day Salute; the second part will feature an additional 10 veterans, all of whom served in World War II.
"He's been interviewing all these World War II veterans because we want to record all these stories before they pass," Gaines said. "There's just not many World War II veterans left. You're looking at almost a minimum age of 90. ... It's important for us to be able to share those stories."
The Salute will wrap up with a question-and-answer session with some of the film's interviewees and the day's emcee, Colonel Pat “Phantom” Campbell, Commander of the 94th Airlift Wing Operations Group.
Veterans can attend the Salute for free. Tickets will be sold for $10. VIP tickets can also be purchased for $25; they will include a pre-show reception, a copy of the documentary, and VIP seating. VIP tickets for active duty military and veterans is $15.
The box office is Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
