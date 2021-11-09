Congress first declared Nov. 11 a national holiday to mark the end of the “war to end all wars.”
World War I ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, and in the years after, it was observed as Armistice Day.
But World War I was not the war to end all wars; a short 20 years later, an even larger war began, one that would cost more than 50 million lives lives, 400,000 of them U.S. men and women. In 1954, at the urging of veterans groups, Congress renamed “Armistice Day,” designating it “Veterans Day.”
Every year, communities all across the United States come together to honor those who have served. Cobb County is no different. Here is a list of upcoming events and more in and around Cobb County.
Veterans Events
17th annual Veterans Day ParadeWHAT: The city of Marietta and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s 17th annual Veterans Day Parade. As in prior years, the parade will begin at Roswell Street Baptist Church and march up toward Marietta Square and back down Lawrence Street. The city and the Kiwanis Club will honor all veterans and commemorate those who have paid the ultimate price in serving the U.S.
WHEN: Thursday, parade begins at 10:45 a.m. with the intention of being on the Square by 11:11 a.m.
WHERE: From Roswell Street Baptist Church to Marietta Square.
Acworth Veterans Day CeremonyWHAT: The city of Acworth will honor veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony.
WHEN: Thursday, 2 to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Veterans Memorial at Cauble Park, 4425 Beach Street in Acworth
Kennesaw Veterans LuncheonWHAT: The city of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch. All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, a special guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and a special ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304. This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club, in association with Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. Curbside to-go meals will be available. Participants can register for one at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE3NjIwNDY. No registration is required for attendance to the event at the Community Center.
WHEN: noon, Thursday
WHERE: Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw
INFO: www.kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or 770-422-9714
Powder Springs Veterans Day CeremonyWHAT: The annual Powder Springs Veterans Day Ceremony will feature the presentation of colors by the Post 294 Color Guard, patriotic music and comments by Post 294 Cmdr. Richard Rosario, Vietnam veteran Bob Morgan of the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation and others. Later in the day, at 6 p.m., Scout Troops 1294 (Boys) and 2294 (Girls) will jointly conduct a Flag Retirement ceremony at the Post 294 home, 3282 Florence Road in Powder Springs. Everyone is invited to see what happens to flags that have become faded and worn and unfit for display. Both Scout troops are sponsored by American Legion Post 294.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Thursday
WHERE: Powder Springs Veterans Memorial, 4181 Atlanta Street, Powder Springs in front of the Powder Springs Library. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the Ford Reception Center behind the library.
INFO: Contact John F. Hollner III, Public Relations Chair, American Legion Post 294, at 404-247-0801; or contact the Post home at 770-439-0956 after 4 p.m.
Smyrna’s annual Veterans Day CeremonyWHAT: The city of Smyrna will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony. This 2021. This year’s featured speaker is Thanh Boyer, author of The Ground Kisser. Her autobiographical story of a little girl who became one of the Vietnamese boat people was an Amazon bestseller and a 2018 NGCWC Georgia Peach Award winner. The South Cobb High School chorus will provide patriotic music. In case of inclement weather, the event will be indoors at the Smyrna Community Center next door. Participants are also asked to wear a mask. Following the event, veterans and their families are encouraged to join the American Legion Post 160 for lunch and camaraderie.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Thursday
WHERE: Veterans Park, 2800 King Street in Smyrna
AccordCare’s first annual Veterans Day CelebrationWHAT: AccordCare, a private duty home health company, will honor those who have served the country with its first Veterans Day celebration. Known for their community outreach, the Legion Riders Chapter 29 will make an appearance. AccordCare employees will convene outside their office building as the Legion Riders ride up and initiate a formal flag ceremony, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a recording of an AccordCare employee singing the National Anthem. The Riders will close with Taps. AccordCare employees will be wearing a poppy hand-made by veterans from the Horace Orr American Legion Post 29 in Marietta. That afternoon, AccordCare will later host a virtual Veterans Day celebration with employees across Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, New York and Connecticut. The company-wide virtual event will acknowledge all veteran employees and their families.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Thursday
WHERE: AccordCare, 1165 Northchase Parkway SE, Suite 250, Marietta.
INFO: www.accordcare.com
Habitat for Humanity & Lockheed Martin Salute a Veteran with Habitat HomeWHAT: Smyrna-based Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta and Lockheed Martin officials will dedicate a home to Wilbert Sherrod, 61, a disabled U.S. Army veteran. Construction began on the home on Hotel Street in Austell in late August. Sherrod, who has two adult daughters and a 19-year-old son, works as a delivery driver at his family’s Jamaican and soul food restaurant in Marietta. Sherrod suffers from injuries sustained while serving as an Army cannon artillery crew member. City of Austell and Cobb County leaders are expected to attend.
WHEN: 1 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: 6071 Hotel Street in Austell
INFO: habitatnwma.org
7th annual Veterans Memorial 5K and Military Appreciation CelebrationWHAT: The Horace Orr Post 29 of the American Legion in Marietta will host the 7th Annual Veterans Memorial 5k and Military Appreciation Celebration. The Georgia National Guard will have a flyover of Blackhawk helicopters to start the race. There will be a live feed from El Paso, Texas of Georgia National Guard Troops running a 5k simultaneously with the Georgia National Guard in Marietta. Members of Shepherd’s Men supporting the SHARE Military Initiative will also be participating. There will be prizes for all age groups, plus a wheelchair 5k, a 1k and tot trot. The Military Appreciation Celebration in Glover Park will honor veterans and feature a performance by the Georgia Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Members of the GSO Chorus, along with a GSO brass quintet, will perform a medley of patriotic favorites immediately following the conclusion of the event. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of veterans issues and needs in Marietta, Cobb County and throughout Georgia, plus promote Americanism, youth activities, community involvement and the American Legion. Same day race registration will be available. This is a family-friendly event. Wheelchair-bound participants are welcome to participate in the race, and strollers and dogs are allowed. The charities supported by the 5k are the Georgia National Guard Foundation in Marietta, the Shepherds Men Share Military Initiative at the Shepherd Spinal Clinic in Atlanta and the Service Office of the American Legion Post 29 in Marietta. Over $435,000 have been donated to these veterans charities in the past six years.
WHEN: Nov. 13, race registration is at 6:30 a.m., 5K starts at 7:30 a.m., Military Appreciation Celebration at 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Glover Park, Marietta Square
COST: Registration is $35 through Nov. 10 and $40 on race day
INFO: www.active.com or www.post29marietta.org
Cobb Senior Center meetingsVeterans age 55 or older can join other veterans each month for an informal get-together with coffee, doughnuts, camaraderie and special guest presentations. Meetings are 10 a.m. each month at one of the centers below:
♦ Second Tuesdays at Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road, Smyrna.
♦ Second Wednesdays at Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Marietta.
♦ Third Wednesdays at Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta.
♦ Fourth Thursdays at North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main Street, Acworth.
Participants can also visit the Cobb County Veteran Connections site for a list of activities at www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services/veteran-connection. For more information, call Mike Nichols at 770-528-1448.
In Honor of Veterans LunchWHAT: The Tim D. Lee Senior Center will host the In Honor of Veterans Lunch. In recognition of Veterans Day, the senior center invites veterans and their spouses to share a complimentary luncheon. As a part of the celebration, entertainment will be provided by North Cobb Christian School, Stayin’ Alive Crew and a secret speaker. The luncheon is sponsored by Heritage of Sandy Plains and United Military Care.
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta
INFO: 770-509-4900 or www.CobbSeniors.org
Legal services for veteransWHAT: The Warrior Alliance will have a free clinic for veterans in need of legal services. Qualified veterans can attend legal information sessions, schedule private consultations and connect with veteran service organizations.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Suite 130, Cumberland area
Cobb County Veterans MemorialThe Cobb County Veterans Memorial is a project planned as a park to honor veterans, teach history and inspire future generations to live meaningful and purposeful lives of service.
Residents can take a “virtual flyover” of the park at https://cobbveteransmemorial.com/flyover and watch “the vision” at https://cobbveteransmemorial.com/build-a-legacy/.
To support the project, residents can visit Facebook.com/CobbVetMemorial and “like” the project or make a donation to start construction at https://cobbveteransmemorial.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/cobbveteransmemorial/donation.jsp.
Those who would like to host a fundraising event, make a corporate/foundation donation or help some other way, email contact@cobbvmf.com.
