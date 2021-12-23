A center designed to help veterans is expected to open at Chattahoochee Technical College in the summer of 2022.
Called the Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center, the center is being established with $2.25 million in state funding. Superior Plumbing has also donated $500,000 to the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation to help shore up the school’s veteran services for years to come.
The center, which will be called the Superior Plumbing VECTR Center, will provide resources and services to veterans in Cobb County, including non-students. It is aimed at recognizing veterans’ service, as well as investing in Cobb’s workforce development.
“Everything is foundational upon people having skills and knowledge,” college president Ron Newcomb said in a recent talk to the Smyrna Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. “That's why we're about workforce development.”
The largest technical college in the state, Chattahoochee Tech has eight locations across six counties and more than 14,000 students. The school has the second largest veteran population — between 600-900 students are veterans, depending on the year — of any public Georgia college, according to Missy Cusack, vice president of student affairs.
More than 200 of the school’s faculty and staff are “green zone certified,” meaning they have been trained to assist student veterans.
Cusack outlined the plans for the VECTR center, which will be located at an existing building on the school’s Marietta campus that is being remodeled. It will include recreation and relaxation space, workspaces, a kitchen, a medical space (Cusack said this could be used by nursing mothers or for diabetics taking insulin) and a flexible seating classroom.
The center will offer a number of veteran services, including: assistance with acquiring Veteran Affairs benefits and financial aid, career development services, enrollment guidance and wellness and counseling services.
“As you guys all have heard, the issues with mental health are through the roof for all of us, but especially with student populations,” Cusack said. “And many of our students have unimaginable pressures that I didn't have to experience in college.”
Jennifer Nelson of the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation said veterans often get financial aid, but may need help with other expenses. The foundation has set up a veteran services fund, with the Superior Plumbing donation helping to establish an endowment.
“It just demonstrates their concern for students and veterans,” Nelson said. “And hopefully that will inspire and encourage others to also help the student population so that we can get them trained and get them into the workforce.”
The fund will serve as a stopgap for veterans who need help, she said.
“Financial aid may not cover some of the equipment or tools or welding helmets, or things like that,” Nelson said. “What we find with our veteran students is, it's the rent, it’s the broken down car, it’s the childcare, that they don't have the resources for.”
Despite the difficulties veterans face transitioning into civilian life, Newcomb said serving in the military instills values that other workers may not have.
“Veterans, when they come into the workforce, they come with the attitudinal skills, the behavioral skills, the ethics … I love it,” Newcomb said. “We’re raising up veterans with this veterans center.”
